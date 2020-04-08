Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Iran presses for IMF loan; some business to stay shut despite easing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/08/2020 | 05:07am EDT
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks during the cabinet meeting, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Tehran

President Hassan Rouhani pressed harder on Wednesday for a $5 billion emergency IMF loan Iran has sought to fight the Middle East's worst coronavirus outbreak, saying the Fund would be guilty of discrimination if it withholds the money.

Rouhani also said some businesses will remain closed until further notice, after the authorities announced last week that they will begin to ease a shut-down order from April 11.

Iran's central bank wrote last month to the International Monetary Fund to request the $5 billion from its Rapid Financing Initiative, an emergency programme that aids countries faced with sudden shocks such as natural disasters. It was Tehran's first request for IMF aid since Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution.

"I urge international organisations to fulfil their duties ... We are a member of the IMF," Rouhani said at a televised cabinet meeting. "There should be no discrimination in giving loans," Rouhani added, saying such discrimination would be unacceptable.

In a tweet on Sunday, the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani, accused the United States of blocking Tehran's loan request from the IMF.

Iran has banned intercity travel and shut non-essential businesses to fight an outbreak that according to official figures has killed 3,872 people and infected 62,589.

The authorities have said some businesses whose operations do not create a big risk of spreading the virus will be allowed to reopen from Saturday. They have not given a detailed explanation of which businesses fall into that category.

"But high-risk businesses will remain closed until further notice," Rouhani said. "We should continue fighting the disease while our economic activities continue as much as possible."

An IMF official has said the Fund is in dialogue with Iran, with talks aimed at understanding Iran's needs and what is required for the loan request to be processed.

The coronavirus outbreak has further damaged Iran's economy, already battered by U.S. sanctions, reimposed since 2018 when Washington exited an agreement to lift them in return for curbs to Iran's nuclear programme.

Tehran has blamed the United States and its ?maximum pressure? policy for restricting Iran?s ability to respond effectively to the virus.

"The U.S. sanctions on Iran are economic and medical terrorism ... They are in violation of international medical conventions," Rouhani said.

U.S. officials have said that the sanctions do not target medicine for Iran and Washington had offered to help Tehran face the outbreak. Iran has dismissed the offer as ridiculous.

By Parisa Hafezi

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:23aBASEL COMMITTEE ON BANKING SUPERVISION : III monitoring results based on end-June 2019 data published by the Committee
PU
05:22aEXCLUSIVE : BOJ to project economic contraction as pandemic damage deepens - sources
RE
05:17aAustralia's NWS condensate sinks to wide discount amid demand destruction - sources
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:14aOil holds near $32 ahead of OPEC-led talks on output cuts
RE
05:08aOil holds near $32 ahead of OPEC-led talks on output cuts
RE
05:08aUK stock rally halts as insurers, Tesco take hit
RE
05:07aIran presses for IMF loan; some business to stay shut despite easing
RE
05:03aThe Euro conflict continues
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : to furlough workers, cut employee salaries due to coronavirus
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : to suspend delivery service competing with UPS, FedEx
3DANONE : DANONE : Raised to Buy by HSBC
4Wynn, NCR deals a sign of yet more risk returning to bond market
5SWEDBANK AB : SWEDBANK : AML-related measures and COVID-19 effects lead to increased expenses and credit impai..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group