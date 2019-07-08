Iran's Breach of Nuclear Pact Tests European Resolve -- Update

By Laurence Norman

Iran confirmed it was enriching uranium at levels that breach the 2015 nuclear agreement, leaving France, Britain and Germany with delicate decisions in the coming days over how to respond.

A spokesman for Iran's atomic energy agency said Monday that the country had started enriching uranium at 4.5% on Monday morning, according to state media, above the 3.67% purity allowed under the deal. If confirmed by the International Atomic Energy Agency, which oversees Tehran's nuclear work, it would be Iran's second breach of the accord.

"We are in the process of verifying this development," an IAEA spokesman said.

After Iran said Sunday that it would exceed the 3.67% limit, European countries said they were extremely concerned by the move and urged Iran to return to full compliance with the 2015 deal. Iran also threatened to take further steps in two months' time to disregard its commitments under the accord.

On Monday, European officials -- who are under pressure from Washington to respond to Iran's actions -- said they are in discussions with Russia and China and indicated no action was likely at least until July 15, when European Union foreign ministers meet in Brussels to talk about Iran and other issues.

For the Europeans, the path ahead is diplomatically treacherous. They have been unable to act effectively to help curb the impact of U.S. sanctions on Iran. That has persuaded Tehran to gradually raise the pressure by cutting back adherence to the deal in a phased and clearly communicated manner.

France, Britain and Germany are under growing pressure from Washington to isolate Tehran. However, their partners in the accord -- Russia and China -- are primarily blaming the U.S. withdrawal from the nuclear accord in May 2018 as the reason for Iran's escalation, and are urging Europe to take no action that could unravel the deal.

Iran's move inches the country along a path that could allow it to produce enough fissile material for a nuclear weapon over the next year. It increases the pressure on the European members of the pact to trigger a dispute procedure in the accord that could end with international sanctions being reimposed on Tehran.

The dispute-resolution mechanism seeks to permit enough time to defuse a crisis, while still allowing for a veto-proof return to international sanctions that were imposed on Iran before the 2015 accord if Tehran were to become noncompliant. The nuclear agreement lifted most sanctions on Iran.

Once the dispute mechanism is triggered, senior officials from Iran and the other five participants would have about a month to discuss the dispute, although that period could be extended. Foreign ministers are slated to meet in Vienna to discuss the nuclear agreement this month, though no date has yet been fixed.

If the Europeans felt Iran was still in "significant nonperformance" of the accord, they could withdraw from some or all of their commitments under the deal.

They could also refer the dispute to the United Nations Security Council, which would have 30 days to vote on a resolution to continue the 2015 suspension of international sanctions on Iran. Any permanent member of the Security Council, including the U.S., France and the U.K., could veto that resolution, reimposing sanctions immediately. If there is no vote within 30 days, the suspended international sanctions are automatically reimposed.

Iran claims it triggered the dispute mechanism after the U.S. withdrew from the accord in May 2018 and that its recent moves are merely its way of ceasing to perform some of its commitments under the deal, as the dispute mechanism allows. Europeans say Iran didn't take that formal step.

European officials indicated Monday that they are in no hurry to trigger the dispute mechanism as they seek to preserve the deal. French President Emmanuel Macron agreed with his Iranian counterpart over the weekend that he would pursue options to relaunch international negotiations over Iran's program until July 15.

In addition, Iran's decision to increase enrichment only to 5% -- not to the 20% some had feared -- means the amount of time Iran would take to amass enough fissile material for a bomb has barely changed. European officials say if Iran starts enriching at 20%, moves to curtail IAEA inspections or starts installing additional centrifuges, machines for spinning uranium to higher purity, these could be gamechangers that could force a response.

Iranian officials have said some of these are options that authorities will consider in coming months. However, one European official involved in discussions, said Tehran made no explicit new threats in its letter to EU authorities this weekend about its nuclear enrichment plans.

Iran has warned that if international sanctions are reimposed, it would consider the nuclear deal dead and could move to rev up its nuclear weapon ambitions.

