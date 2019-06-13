Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Iran's U.N. mission rejects 'unfounded' U.S. claim over Gulf of Oman tanker attacks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/13/2019 | 07:18pm EDT

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Iran categorically rejects the "unfounded" U.S. claim over Thursday's attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, Iran's mission to the United Nations said after Washington blamed Tehran for the attacks.

"Iran categorically rejects the U.S. unfounded claim with regard to 13 June oil tanker incidents and condemns it in the strongest possible terms," the Iranian mission said in a statement.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by David Alexander)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.26% 60.92 Delayed Quote.14.63%
WTI -0.31% 51.75 Delayed Quote.16.32%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:06pJapan, U.S. deepened understanding over each other's position on trade - Motegi
RE
08:05pHuawei says in process of preparing Hongmeng software roll-out
RE
08:04pFacebook's cryptocurrency-based payments system gets big backers - WSJ
RE
07:59pUFU ULSTER FARMERS' UNION : Land Mobility Programme
PU
07:55pPetSmart's Chewy gets Wall Street tails wagging with $1 billion IPO
RE
07:43pU.S. blames Iran for tanker attacks in Gulf of Oman, Iran rejects assertion
RE
07:39pSCOTTISH GREEN PARTY : Greer questions plans for new gas power station at Hunterston
PU
07:18pIran's U.N. mission rejects 'unfounded' U.S. claim over Gulf of Oman tanker attacks
RE
07:08pBiden criticizes Amazon for not paying federal taxes in 2018
RE
07:05pU.S. has 'no interest' in new conflict in Middle East - military
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BROADCOM INC : BROADCOM : sees chip demand slowing down, shares fall 8%
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : U.S. denies Tesla, GM, Uber 25% Chinese tariff relief
3Trump talks trade with Apple CEO Cook as China dispute looms
4JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION : JETBLUE : and RuPaul's Drag Race Bring It to The Runway for World Pride as New Y..
5NXP SEMICONDUCTORS : UPDATE – NXP Announces Secure Ultra-Wide Band Ranging Technology

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About