Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Iran's oil minister says more output cuts may be needed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/22/2020 | 12:43pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Iran's Oil Minister Zanganeh arrives at the OPEC headquarters in Vienna

Oil producer countries may have to cut output more than the record amount already agreed to tackle an "unprecedented" slump in prices, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying on Wednesday by the ministry's website SHANA.

OPEC+, comprising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other producing nations, has partnered with other oil-pumping countries including the United States to cut supply by around 20 million barrels per day.

However, the unprecedented deal to withdraw about 10% of global supply already looks inadequate when demand has plunged by as much as 30% due to the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, and the world is possibly just weeks away from running out of storage space for surplus oil.

"If necessary, all producer countries, whether OPEC, non-OPEC and those countries that have not undertaken any commitments so far ... have to take more actions to overcome this international crisis," said Zanganeh.

He said oil producer countries should respect crude production cuts aimed at stabilising the oil market.

"Calm would be gradually restored in the oil market if the output cut agreement is fully implemented ... if they want to survive, all producer countries should work together on this issue," Zanganeh told state TV.

"What is important is that the market has not apprehended the amount of oil output cut as adequate to address the market situation, state of reserves and demand conditions as well as the uncertainties over the new coronavirus crisis."

Brent crude oil rose 8.4% on Wednesday, as prospects for extra pledges from major producers to cut output prompted a sharp turn up off a session low that had seen the global benchmark fall below $16 a barrel to its lowest since 1999.

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Toby Chopra and Mark Potter)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:49pGlass Lewis backs Tegna's board in fight with Standard General
RE
12:48pTelephone Conversation between PM and Prime Minister of the Ireland
PU
12:44pCanada inflation rate tumbles to near five-year low as gas prices slump
RE
12:43pIran's oil minister says more output cuts may be needed
RE
12:41pCHEVRON BARRED FROM DRILLING, TRANSPORTING OIL IN VENEZUELA : U.S official
RE
12:34pNO VACANCY : Main U.S. oil storage in Cushing is all booked
RE
12:27pToo little, too late? Mexico unveils $26 billion coronavirus stimulus
RE
12:18pOklahoma will let struggling oil producers halt output without breaking contracts
RE
12:12pAT&T pulls 2020 financial forecast as coronavirus clouds business
RE
12:05pBuyers in Asia and Europe cancel around 20 U.S. LNG cargoes for June loading - trade sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROCHE HOLDING AG : 'A DISASTER': Roche CEO's verdict on some COVID-19 antibody tests
2LONDON BRENT OIL : BRENT : crude rebounds from 1999 lows, U.S. oil up 25% in wild trade
3AYTU BIOSCIENCE, INC. : THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Aytu BioScienc..
4BNP PARIBAS : Europe's banks brace for bad debt build up from coronavirus crisis
5CME GROUP INC. : Negative Oil Prices Pose Headache for Futures Giant CME

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group