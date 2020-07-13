Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Iran's rial drops to record low against the U.S. dollar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/13/2020 | 01:31pm EDT

July 13 (Reuters) - The Iranian rial fell to its lowest ever rate against the U.S. dollar on the unofficial market on Monday, a foreign exchange website reported, as the economic impacts of U.S. sanctions and the coronavirus pandemic worsen.

The dollar was being offered for as much as 235,500 rials, according to website Bonbast.com, which tracks the unofficial market. The official rate on the central bank website is 42,000.

U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from a multilateral deal aimed at curbing Iran's nuclear programme in May 2018 and reimposed sanctions that have battered the economy.

A drop in oil prices and a slump in the global economy caused by the pandemic have deepened Iran's economic crisis.

The country has been gradually relaxing its lockdown since mid-April but has recently reported a sharp rise in coronavirus infections and deaths.

On Saturday, President Hassan Rouhani called for big gatherings such as weddings and wakes to be banned, but insisted the economy had to stay open.

Health ministry figures showed there were 203 deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours taking the total number of deaths in Iran to 13,032 on Monday. There have been 259,652 infections and 222,539 recoveries.

News site Khabaronline reported on Monday that Isa Jafari had become the third Iranian member of parliament to die as a result of the coronavirus. (Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Catherine Evans)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.25% 43.03 Delayed Quote.-35.04%
WTI 0.81% 40.435 Delayed Quote.-35.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:26pBANK OF CANADA : Operational details for upcoming secondary market purchases of Government of Canada securities (July 20-July 31)
PU
02:25pU.S. shale oil output to drop 2-yr low of 7.49 mln bpd in Aug- EIA
RE
02:25pCoronavirus Spending Pushed U.S. June Budget Gap to $864 Billion, Treasury Says
DJ
02:24pTunisia prime minister says he will make a cabinet reshuffle amid row with moderate islamst ennahda party
RE
02:23pChina to Impose Retaliatory Sanctions on GOP Senators Over Xinjiang Penalties -- Update
DJ
02:23pCoronavirus Spending Pushed U.S. June Budget Gap to $864 Billion, Treasury Says
DJ
02:21pIMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : Staff Concludes Staff Visit to Curaçao and Sint Maarten HTML File
PU
02:12pNo guarantee EU leaders will reach stimulus deal - Merkel
RE
02:12pU.S. June deficit surges to $864 billion
RE
01:59pU.S. CDC reports 3,296,599 coronavirus cases, 134,884 deaths
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ADOBE INC. : Tech Stock Rally Isn't Out of Juice Just Yet, Analysts Say
2ATLANTIA SPA : ATLANTIA : Italy's PM dismisses Atlantia bid to keep motorway licence as 'a joke'
3PEPSICO, INC. : PEPSICO : results beat as lockdowns boost snack sales
4CELSION CORPORATION : CELSION CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
5AMS AG : AMS : Receives a Sell rating from Barclays

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group