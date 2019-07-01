Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Iran says OPEC unity necessary for cooperation with non-OPEC producers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 01:33am EDT
Iran's Oil Minister Zanganeh talks to journalists at the beginning of an OPEC meeting in Vienna

DUBAI (Reuters) - Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) should have unity among themselves, Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying on Monday, adding that Tehran backed cooperation with non-OPEC oil exporter states.

"Without unity among members of OPEC, it is meaningless to plan cooperation between OPEC and non-OPEC countries," the Oil Ministry's website SHANA quoted Zanganeh as saying before leaving Tehran to attend an OPEC meeting in Vienna.

OPEC members will meet later on Monday in Vienna followed by a meeting with non-OPEC states on July 2, where both sides are expected to extend the current output restrictions of 1.2 million barrels per day for another six to nine months.

"While we have not been hostile to any country, some members of the OPEC have taken the path of hostility with our nation," SHANA reported Zaganeh saying.

Iran has objected to policies put forward by its regional arch-rival Saudi Arabia, saying Riyadh was too close to the United States.

"Iran supports cooperation with non-OPEC states, but as long as some members of OPEC are hostile against other members, like Iran, OPEC's understandings with non-OPEC states are meaningless and there is no room for cooperation," Zanganeh said.

Recent unexplained attacks on oil and fuel tankers in the waters near the Straits of Hormuz and Iran's shooting down of a U.S. unmanned drone aircraft are recent signs of the escalation of the dispute between the United States and Iran over its nuclear programme.

In May 2018, the United States exited a 2015 deal between Iran and world powers that curbed the Iranian nuclear programme in exchange for the lifting of international financial sanctions on Iran.

After withdrawing, Washington reimposed sanctions and further tightened them from the start of May, ordering all countries and companies to halt all imports of Iranian oil or be banished from the global financial system.

The United States has also dispatched extra troops to the region to counter what it describes as Iranian threats. Saudi Arabia has backed Washington's "maximum pressure" approach towards Iran.

"An organisation, where two members strive to challenge the interests of other members, is doomed to dissolution and talks of OPEC-non-OPEC agreements would be meaningless,” Zanganeh said.

Prior to reimposition of the U.S. sanctions, Iran was the third-largest oil producer in OPEC.

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; editing by Christian Schmollinger)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:08aINS NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF STATISTICS : The main indicators of receipts and expenditure of social protection in 2017
PU
02:06aRussian manufacturing activity contracts for second month in June -PMI
RE
02:00aADVANCED BLOCKCHAIN : signs letter of intent with German telecommunications provider and cable operator
EQ
01:59aOPEC set to extend oil supply cut as Iran endorses pact
RE
01:53aInside Loon's internet balloon venture
RE
01:53aGoogle internet balloon spinoff Loon still looking for its wings
RE
01:33aIran says OPEC unity necessary for cooperation with non-OPEC producers
RE
01:31aIran oil min has no problem with output cut, slams 'unilateralism'
RE
01:18aStill no deal on top EU jobs despite all-night haggling
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1OPEC set for oil cut extension if Iran endorses pact
2Oil jumps over 2% as Saudi Arabia, Russia back supply cuts
3PM contender Hunt sets out plans to prepare Britain for no-deal Brexit
4SK HYNIX INC : Japan to tighten curbs on tech material exports to South Korea amid wartime labour row
5WÄRTSILÄ : WÄRTSILÄ : Wärtsilä's fast track delivery of a 200 MW engine power plant will help meet Cambodia's ..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About