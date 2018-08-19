Iran says no OPEC member can take over its share of oil exports - SHANA

"No country is allowed to take over the share of other members for production and exports of oil under any circumstance, and the OPEC Ministerial Conference has not issued any licence for such actions," SHANA quoted Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s permanent envoy to Vienna-based international organizations was quoted as saying.

Iran has asked OPEC to support it against new U.S. sanctions and signalled it is not yet in agreement with Saudi Arabia’s views on the possible need to increase global oil supplies.

(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Mark Heinrich)