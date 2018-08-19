Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Iran says no OPEC member can take over its share of oil exports - SHANA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/19/2018 | 09:32am CEST
The OPEC logo is seen at OPEC's headquarters in Vienna

LONDON (Reuters) - A senior Iranian diplomat urged OPEC's secretary general to keep the group away from the political agenda of some members and said none should be allowed to take over another's share of its oil exports, Tehran's oil ministry news agency said on Sunday.

"No country is allowed to take over the share of other members for production and exports of oil under any circumstance, and the OPEC Ministerial Conference has not issued any licence for such actions," SHANA quoted Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s permanent envoy to Vienna-based international organizations was quoted as saying.

Iran has asked OPEC to support it against new U.S. sanctions and signalled it is not yet in agreement with Saudi Arabia’s views on the possible need to increase global oil supplies.

(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:32aIran says no OPEC member can take over its share of oil exports - SHANA
RE
09:15aEmpty hotels, idle boats - What happens when a Pacific island upsets China
RE
07:31aSAUDI ARAMCO SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Unconventional conference highlights technology, business practices
PU
06:06aNORTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY : After seven decades, Alabama honors Jim Crow-era victims
PU
05:51aST KILDA FOOTBALL CLUB : Geary, Steele 'outstanding'
PU
05:01aLONG BEACH POLICE DEPARTMENT : Traffic fatality cherry avenue / del amo boulevard
PU
04:31aMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Myanmar introduces ‘visa on arrival’; eyes trade ties, tourism
PU
03:06aSPARE THE AIR : Buses Are Fare-Free All Weekend
PU
01:36aFCO UK FOREIGN AND COMMONWEALTH OFFICE : Mark Field visits Brunei for business and bilateral discussions
PU
12:30aVenezuelan shopkeepers alarmed by Maduro's latest economic moves
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SUPERDRY PLC : SUPERDRY : founder gives 1 million pounds to campaign for second Brexit vote
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Tugade sorry for airport chaos
3NETFLIX : NETFLIX : cancels Michelle Wolf, Joel McHale shows
4MISSISSIPPI POWER CO : MISSISSIPPI POWER : All but 3 Mississippi Power offices will close. Is the one you use ..
5AFCON HOLDINGS LTD : AFCON : Can Desabre finally confound his critics?

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.