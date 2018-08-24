Log in
Iran says some OPEC members act in accordance with U.S. policy - report

08/24/2018 | 05:34pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Iran's Oil Minister Zanganeh arrives for an OPEC meeting in Vienna

ANKARA (Reuters) - Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said some members of oil producer group OPEC were acting in accordance with U.S. policies, Iran's Khaneye Mellat news agency reported on Friday.

"Some members are interpreting the latest OPEC decision on oil output differently ... and are acting in accordance with the policies of the U.S.," the agency quoted Zanganeh as saying.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed with Russia and other oil-producing allies in June to raise output from July, with Iran's arch-rival Saudi Arabia pledging a "measurable" supply boost but giving no specific numbers.

Iran told OPEC this month that no member country should be allowed to take over another member's share of oil exports, expressing concern about a Saudi offer to pump more crude amid U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil sales starting in November.

Washington this month reimposed sanctions against Iran after U.S. President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the 2015 nuclear deal under which Tehran curbed its nuclear programme in return for a lifting of most international sanctions.

Trump's administration is pushing allies to cut imports of Iranian oil to zero, a move Iran says will fail.

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Dale Hudson and David Goodman)

