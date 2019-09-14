Iran to adopt maximum crude production policy if U.S. lifts sanctions - SHANA

"Maximum production would be the Iranian Ministry of Petroleum's policy in case (U.S.) sanctions are eased on Iran's oil industry," SHANA quoted Zanganeh as saying.

Since exiting from Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with powers, U.S. President Donald Trump has reimposed sanctions on Iran and has introduced other limitations including threats of sanctions against any country importing oil from Iran, which has led to a sharp drop in Iranian oil exports.

