"We are optimistic that the current fall in prices will stop because there is no more oversupply in the market," said Thamir Ghadhban at a meeting of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries in Kuwait.

Qatar's energy minister said it was a difficult period for oil prices.

"There's an oversupply of stock," said Saad al-Kaabi, pumped from some countries including Saudi Arabia, "with no justfication"

(Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy, Writing by Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)