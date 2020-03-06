Log in
Iraq places France and Spain on virus entry ban list: Foreign Ministry

03/06/2020 | 01:00pm EST

Iraq banned travelers coming from France and Spain from entering the country, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday, bringing the total number of countries on its entry ban list to 11 as it tries to stem the spread of coronavirus.

The ban does not extend to Iraqi citizens and foreign diplomats, a ministry spokesman said in a statement. Iraq has so far recorded 38 cases of coronavirus and two deaths.

(Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Alison Williams)

