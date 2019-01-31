Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Iraq signs deal with China's CNOOC for seismic surveys of two oil blocks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/31/2019 | 07:34am EST
The company logo of CNOOC Ltd is displayed at a news conference on the company's annual results in Hong Kong

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq has signed a contract with China's CNOOC to conduct a seismic survey for two oil exploration blocks, the oil ministry said on Thursday.

The survey will include one offshore block in the Gulf and another near the border with Iran, the ministry said in a statement.

The offshore survey would be the first in Iraq's territorial waters in the Gulf, said ministry spokesman Asim Jihad.

The onshore block near the border with Iran and the offshore block were among six which failed to attract bids from energy companies in a licensing auction held last year.

The oil ministry held an auction for international energy companies, with 11 blocks on offer near the borders with Iran and Kuwait and in offshore Gulf waters.

Iraq has boosted output rapidly in recent years with the help of foreign oil companies. It is OPEC’s second-largest producer behind Saudi Arabia.

(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; editing by Alexander Smith and Jason Neely)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:55aOil prices extend rise this month on signs of tighter supply
RE
07:54aItaly fourth quarter GDP contracts, throwing economy into recession
RE
07:54aGFAR GLOBAL FORUM ON AGRICULTURAL RESEARCH : Achieving greater impact together
PU
07:50aGlobal funds raise equities to highest in nearly a year
RE
07:48aIran says Europe's new trade mechanism is 'first step' - TV
RE
07:47aOil faces uphill struggle as shale, growth risks challenge OPEC cuts
RE
07:45aEurozone Slowdown Feeds Fears About Faltering Global Growth -- Update
DJ
07:45aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Poised to Extend Gains on Fed Boost
DJ
07:44aBritish car industry warns against no-deal Brexit as investment slumps
RE
07:41aOPEC oil output drops in January on Saudi cut, outages and sanctions
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Alibaba stock rallies on handsome profit beat, optimistic commentary
2SILTRONIC : SILTRONIC AG: Siltronic significantly increased sales and earnings in fiscal year 2018
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Is Dented By Chip Shortage
4NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA CORPORATION : Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2018
5ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell 4Q Profit Rose After Benefiting from Higher Oil and Gas Prices

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.