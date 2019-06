Ghadhban said the current deal to reduce output by 1.2 million barrels per day and is due to end this month had proved "partially effective" in reducing oil inventories and helping to stabilise the market.

"But the recent development shows that more serious measures should be taken," he said on the sidelines of an industry event in St Petersburg.

(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Ahmad Ghaddar in London; editing by Jason Neely)