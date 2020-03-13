Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ireland cautions citizens about travel to other EU states

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/13/2020 | 07:00pm EDT

Ireland advised its citizens on Friday to exercise a high degree of caution before deciding to travel to the rest of the European Union due to the spread of the coronavirus and restrictions other members states had put in place.

Ireland shut schools, universities and childcare facilities until at least March 29 on Friday and restricted mass gathering to slow the spread of the virus. The number of confirmed cases rose to 90 from 70 on Thursday.

Ireland had previously only urged against all travel to Italy and advised avoiding non-essential travel to China, Iran and Spain. The World Health Organization said on Friday that Europe had become the epicentre of the pandemic.

"In light of rapidly changing conditions and restrictions across a number of EU countries, my department is now advising people to exercise 'a high degree of caution' before deciding to travel to other EU States," Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Twitter.

Coveney said in a separate tweet that the updated advice does not apply to neighbouring Britain, a former EU member. Ireland shares an open border with the smaller British-run region of Northern Ireland, which has so far reported 29 cases.

Ireland's health service provision chief earlier said that the country's contingency plans to fight the coronavirus if the outbreak becomes significantly worse includes seeking additional bed capacity in hotels.

The Health Service Executive (HSE) had received "significant offers" from the hotel sector, Paul Reid told a news conference, adding that he did not envisage having to go to such lengths to boost its capacity.

The hospitality sector is operating below capacity since the collapse of travel as a result of the global pandemic.

The kissing of the County Cork's Blarney Stone, one of Ireland's oldest tourist traditions, was also suspended for the first time in its more than 200-year history on Friday due to the outbreak, the owners of Blarney Castle said in a statement.

On Monday, Ireland cancelled all St. Patrick's Day parades which draw hundreds of thousands of revellers each March.

The new curbs in Ireland sent shoppers rushing to supermarkets for the second straight day despite government pleas not to panic buy and left large parts of Dublin deserted. Daily trips on public transport across the country were down 15-20% in recent days, the National Transport Authority said.

(Editing by Frances Kerry, Chizu Nomiyama and Daniel Wallis)

By Padraic Halpin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:36pAs Wall Street reels, veterans recall '87 while the young look to textbooks
RE
07:21pAs coronavirus chaos spreads globally, Trump declares U.S. emergency
RE
07:18pGlobal sports events hit by coronavirus pandemic
RE
07:18pAs coronavirus chaos spreads globally, Trump declares U.S. emergency
RE
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:15pUK PLANS TO BAN MASS GATHERINGS NEXT WEEK TO CURB COVID-19 : Sky News
RE
07:03pJapan's Abe asks ruling party heavyweight to mull tax cuts - Nikkei
RE
07:00pIreland cautions citizens about travel to other EU states
RE
07:00pCanada cuts banks' capital buffer, suspends mortgage stress test change
RE
06:57pIMF, World Bank staff to work from home after coronavirus case at Fund headquarters
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Americans rush to stock up on essentials, retailers scramble to keep up
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Drumbeat of bad coronavirus news starts to hit U.S. auto dealers
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Delta, American, United in White House talks to receive government support
5DYNEX CAPITAL, INC. : DYNEX CAPITAL, INC. : Schedules Market Update Call

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group