Ireland cautions citizens about travel to other EU states

Ireland had previously only urged against all travel to Italy and advised avoiding non-essential travel to China, Iran and Spain. The updated advice does not apply to neighbouring Britain, a former EU member, Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Twitter.

"In light of rapidly changing conditions and restrictions across a number of EU countries, my department is now advising people to exercise "a high degree of caution" before deciding to travel to other EU States," Coveney said.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Leslie Adler)