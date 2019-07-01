Log in
Ireland no deal deficit plan will not dent investor confidence - debt chief

07/01/2019 | 06:12am EDT

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland's plans to swing to a budget deficit of up to 1.5% of gross domestic product (GDP) if Britain crashes out of the European Union without a deal will not dent investor confidence in the country, the head of the country's debt office said.

"Investors know the (finance) minister is not running the economy for bond markets investor requirements only and I think investors expect the minister to react to any economic shock that might come along," Conor O'Kelly told a news conference.

"It's much more about the long term journey and profile. Investors have a lot of confidence in Ireland, in the policymakers and the minister and I don't see anything that the minister is talking about that would change any of that."

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin)

