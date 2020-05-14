Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ireland's Cairn sees new work practices adding to costs, build times

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/14/2020 | 05:28am EDT

By Padraic Halpin

Ireland's largest publicly listed housebuilder Cairn Homes will reopen its sites on a staggered basis from Monday under strict health and safety measures that will add to project costs and construction timeframes.

After nearly two months of lockdown to stop the spread of COVID-19, Ireland plans to reopen its economy more gradually than many other European countries, with building sites among the small number of non-essential operations to restart on May 18.

In a detailed update on Thursday on how it intends to adhere to social distancing rules requiring people to keep 2 metres apart on busy sites, Cain said it will approach construction and sales activities "in a fundamentally different manner".

Cairn, which currently owns land with the capacity to build 17,000 homes, will introduce daily random temperature checks, GPS social distancing technology, remote meetings and managed breaks for all design teams on top of new government safety protocols.

The new practices will inevitably mean projects will take longer and cost more to build, Cairn said. The company's shares were 6.7% lower at 0850 GMT, compared to a 1.3% fall in the wider Irish market.

Initially that will push some projects due to finish this year, particularly apartment developments, into 2021 with its focus after that on stock aimed at the still-robust demand from institutional investors and for lower priced family homes.

The housebuilder said it had already spent over 500,000 euros (442,443.10 pounds)on personal protective equipment to ensure its sites are fully stocked.

While it has continued house viewings online, Cairn said its sales volume is likely to be affected until people can inspect the homes in person, which it hopes to resume on June 8.

Each new unit will be deep cleaned after a visit by a customer, surveyor or valuer, it said.

With so many people working from home due to COVID-19-related travel restrictions, Cairn said it believed house buyers will now view prospective homes as a place to both live and work, with a greater focus on proximity to amenities.

As a result it said it would look at potential changes to future internal layouts, delivering improved amenity space and the addition of dedicated business accommodation in its apartment complexes.

(Editing by Jan Harvey)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:00aFIRST QUANTUM MINERALS : Provides Notice of First Quarter Results Release
PU
06:00aGME GESTORE DEI MERCATI ENERGETICI S P A : Newsletter – issue no. 137 now on line
PU
05:58aIEA still sees record 2020 oil demand fall but easing lockdowns helping
RE
05:55aSierra Leone mining revenue sinks as pandemic hits production and prices
RE
05:55aJapan spot LNG import prices hit record low amid coronavirus outbreak
RE
05:52aUK survey shows 76% of firms apply for COVID job retention scheme
RE
05:46aForeign investors sold Japanese stocks every week in past three months
RE
05:45aWTO chief Azevedo expected to step down early
RE
05:45aTwo Months Into Pandemic, Millions of Workers Continue Filing Unemployment Claims
DJ
05:45aChina's Clout Loses Punch as Trading Partners Push Back Over Coronavirus
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Tencent wins on lockdown gaming boom
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : first-quarter up 26% thanks to boost from consumer business
3RWE AG : RWE : Shrugging off coronavirus, RWE posts profit rise on strong winds
4BILFINGER SE : BILFINGER : Q1 2020 financial results
5FINCANTIERI S.P.A. : EXCLUSIVE: Thyssenkrupp, Fincantieri in talks to form warship champion - source

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group