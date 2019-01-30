Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ireland's Lane sole candidate for ECB board seat: EU

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2019 | 11:36am EST
Governor of the Central Bank of Ireland Philip Lane arrives at Government buildings in Dublin

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Irish central bank chief Philip Lane is the sole candidate to replace European Central Bank chief economist Peter Praet when his term ends in May, Eurogroup President Mário Centeno said in a statement on Wednesday.

Lane, 49, has led Ireland's central bank since 2015, overseeing a solid growth of the Irish economy after an EU bailout in the 2011-2014 period that helped the country overcome the worst financial crisis since World War II.

"I have received one (nomination). Ireland proposed the Central Bank of Ireland Governor, Philip Lane," Centeno said.

Considered a dove closely aligned with ECB President Mario Draghi, Lane would be responsible for preparing monetary policy decision, one of the most vital positions at the bank.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio and Balazs Koranyi)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:02pJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : J.P. Morgan sees Fed leaving $1 trillion in bank reserves
RE
11:57aGlobal oil industry braces for turmoil from U.S. crackdown on Venezuela
RE
11:54aOil gains 3 percent on tighter U.S. supply, Venezuela sanctions
RE
11:52aPortugal export-oriented investment still growing despite delays
RE
11:48aMCDONALD : expects labor costs, strong dollar to hit earnings this year
RE
11:48aECB elevation for Ireland's 'unquestionable' top economist Lane
RE
11:45aAT&T's wireless customer growth slows, revenue misses estimates
RE
11:43aEXPLAINER : ECB reshuffle kicks into high gear
RE
11:39aU.S. private payrolls rise strongly; housing market struggling
RE
11:36aIRELAND'S LANE SOLE CANDIDATE FOR ECB BOARD SEAT : Eu
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VALE : VALE : to cut output, shut down dams after Brazil disaster
2WIRECARD : WIRECARD AG: Preliminary results 2018
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Shares Buoyed by Reassuring Set of 2018 Results
4APPLE : APPLE'S REVENUE AND PROFIT DROP : 'The iPhone Has Matured'
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : Alibaba sales grow at weakest pace in three years as slowing China bites

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.