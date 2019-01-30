Ireland's Lane sole candidate for ECB board seat: EU

Lane, 49, has led Ireland's central bank since 2015, overseeing a solid growth of the Irish economy after an EU bailout in the 2011-2014 period that helped the country overcome the worst financial crisis since World War II.

"I have received one (nomination). Ireland proposed the Central Bank of Ireland Governor, Philip Lane," Centeno said.

Considered a dove closely aligned with ECB President Mario Draghi, Lane would be responsible for preparing monetary policy decision, one of the most vital positions at the bank.

