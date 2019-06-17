Irena Royzman Joins Kramer Levin's Patent Litigation Practice as Partner in New York

Kramer Levin is pleased to announce that Irena Royzman is joining the firm’s patent litigation practice as a partner in New York.

Ms. Royzman, who holds a Ph.D. in biology from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the Whitehead Institute, has more than 15 years of experience handling complex pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device patent litigation. Working with both plaintiffs and defendants in every stage of the litigation process, Ms. Royzman represents innovator pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and medical device manufacturers. She has litigated a wide range of subject matters including small-molecule drugs, antibodies, manufacturing processes, point-of-care diagnostics, gene-editing technology, gene therapies and drug-eluting coatings. She has particular expertise in litigation under the Hatch-Waxman Act and the Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act. In addition, she represents clients in inter partes reviews and high-stakes license disputes.

Joining Kramer Levin from Patterson Belknap, where she was co-chair of the firm’s biotechnology practice, Ms. Royzman has successfully defended manufacturers of blockbuster HIV/AIDS and antipsychotic drug treatments from patent infringement by generic drug companies, represented a biotechnology company in one of the first BPCIA cases, and obtained summary judgment of noninfringement in matters involving surgical device patents and a drug’s mechanism of action.

Kramer Levin Managing Partner Paul S. Pearlman said, “We are delighted to welcome Irena to Kramer Levin. Her tremendous expertise and acumen handling complex litigation will be highly beneficial for our patent litigation, life sciences and intellectual property work.”

“I am very excited to join Kramer Levin’s exemplary team and leading patent litigation practice,” Ms. Royzman said. “Kramer Levin’s reputation for excellence in all areas of patent litigation, from its active trial practice to its extensive PTAB work, is well-earned, and it is an honor to have the opportunity to contribute to it.”

Kramer Levin’s IP department co-chair Jonathan S. Caplan said, “Irena is a recognized leader in life sciences litigation who fits in perfectly with our growing life sciences practice. We are thrilled to have her on our team.”

Ms. Royzman writes and lectures widely. In 2018, Benchmark Litigation named her one of the “Top 250 Women in Litigation.” She has been principal counsel on amicus briefs to the United States Supreme Court in some of the most important cases for the biopharmaceutical industry. She is frequently quoted on biopharma issues, including in The Washington Post, Nature Biotechnology and the Pink Sheet. She earned her J.D. from Fordham University School of Law, her Ph.D. from MIT, where she was a National Science Foundation Fellow, and her B.A. from the University of Chicago.

