Irena Royzman Joins Kramer Levin's Patent Litigation Practice as Partner in New York

Kramer Levin is pleased to announce that Irena Royzman is joining the
firm’s patent litigation practice as a partner in New York.
Ms. Royzman, who holds a Ph.D. in biology from the Massachusetts
Institute of Technology and the Whitehead Institute, has more than 15
years of experience handling complex pharmaceutical, biotech and medical
device patent litigation. Working with both plaintiffs and defendants in
every stage of the litigation process, Ms. Royzman represents innovator
pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and medical device
manufacturers. She has litigated a wide range of subject matters
including small-molecule drugs, antibodies, manufacturing processes,
point-of-care diagnostics, gene-editing technology, gene therapies and
drug-eluting coatings. She has particular expertise in litigation under
the Hatch-Waxman Act and the Biologics Price Competition and Innovation
Act. In addition, she represents clients in inter partes reviews and
high-stakes license disputes.
Joining Kramer Levin from Patterson Belknap, where she was co-chair of
the firm’s biotechnology practice, Ms. Royzman has successfully defended
manufacturers of blockbuster HIV/AIDS and antipsychotic drug treatments
from patent infringement by generic drug companies, represented a
biotechnology company in one of the first BPCIA cases, and obtained
summary judgment of noninfringement in matters involving surgical device
patents and a drug’s mechanism of action.
Kramer Levin Managing Partner Paul S. Pearlman said, “We are delighted
to welcome Irena to Kramer Levin. Her tremendous expertise and acumen
handling complex litigation will be highly beneficial for our patent
litigation, life sciences and intellectual property work.”
“I am very excited to join Kramer Levin’s exemplary team and leading
patent litigation practice,” Ms. Royzman said. “Kramer Levin’s
reputation for excellence in all areas of patent litigation, from its
active trial practice to its extensive PTAB work, is well-earned, and it
is an honor to have the opportunity to contribute to it.”
Kramer Levin’s IP department co-chair Jonathan S. Caplan said, “Irena is
a recognized leader in life sciences litigation who fits in perfectly
with our growing life sciences practice. We are thrilled to have her on
our team.”
Ms. Royzman writes and lectures widely. In 2018, Benchmark Litigation
named her one of the “Top 250 Women in Litigation.” She has been
principal counsel on amicus briefs to the United States Supreme Court in
some of the most important cases for the biopharmaceutical industry. She
is frequently quoted on biopharma issues, including in The Washington
Post, Nature Biotechnology and the Pink Sheet. She
earned her J.D. from Fordham University School of Law, her Ph.D. from
MIT, where she was a National Science Foundation Fellow, and her B.A.
from the University of Chicago.
