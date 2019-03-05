Iris Serbanescu Joins TourRadar as Director of Partnerships

TourRadar,
the world’s largest online travel agency for multi-day tours, is pleased
to welcome Iris Serbanescu as Director of Partnerships. Based out of
TourRadar’s Toronto office, Iris is responsible for growing the
company’s strategic partnerships portfolio globally. Iris and her team
will work together with leading tourism marketing organizations, brands
and affiliates to help them drive customer growth through creative
marketing campaigns.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305005069/en/
Iris Serbanescu is the new Partnerships Director for TourRadar. (Photo: Business Wire)
Iris brings a wealth of knowledge and years of experience managing
successful partnerships, most recently from her role as Manager of Trade
Development at Bannikin Travel & Tourism. In this role, Iris helped
niche-focused inbound tourism businesses develop key North American and
European trade partnerships through strategic, mutually beneficial B2B
campaigns.
“Iris brings a great mix of vision, energy and travel industry
experience to TourRadar and has a strong track record of successfully
onboarding new partners and helping them achieve their goals,” said
Christian Wolters, North American Managing Director at TourRadar. “We
couldn’t be happier to welcome Iris to the TourRadar team.”
Iris started her role in January and will be attending the ITB
Travel Conference in Berlin this week. Her favorite travel
experiences include cycling Chile’s wine country and coastal mountain
range, and spotting leopards on safari in Sri Lanka’s Yala National
Park. She plans to take her first TourRadar familiarization trip by
touring New Zealand on a North Island multi-day hiking tour.
About TourRadar
Based in Vienna (Austria) with service
centers in Brisbane and Toronto, TourRadar is the world's largest online
travel agency for multi-day tours. TourRadar works with some of the
biggest names including Intrepid Travel, Topdeck Travel, Trafalgar,
Uniworld and over 1,000 more local touring suppliers, to offer more than
30,000 tours in over 200 countries. In 2018, TourRadar closed its Series
C funding round at $50 million with new lead investor, TCV. For
information on TourRadar, visit TourRadar.com
or follow @TourRadar on Twitter,
Facebook,
Instagram,
YouTube
and Linkedin.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305005069/en/