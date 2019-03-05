Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Iris Serbanescu Joins TourRadar as Director of Partnerships

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 06:01am EST

Iris Serbanescu joins TourRadar’s team to grow its global partnerships portfolio

TourRadar, the world’s largest online travel agency for multi-day tours, is pleased to welcome Iris Serbanescu as Director of Partnerships. Based out of TourRadar’s Toronto office, Iris is responsible for growing the company’s strategic partnerships portfolio globally. Iris and her team will work together with leading tourism marketing organizations, brands and affiliates to help them drive customer growth through creative marketing campaigns.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305005069/en/

Iris Serbanescu is the new Partnerships Director for TourRadar. (Photo: Business Wire)

Iris Serbanescu is the new Partnerships Director for TourRadar. (Photo: Business Wire)

Iris brings a wealth of knowledge and years of experience managing successful partnerships, most recently from her role as Manager of Trade Development at Bannikin Travel & Tourism. In this role, Iris helped niche-focused inbound tourism businesses develop key North American and European trade partnerships through strategic, mutually beneficial B2B campaigns.

“Iris brings a great mix of vision, energy and travel industry experience to TourRadar and has a strong track record of successfully onboarding new partners and helping them achieve their goals,” said Christian Wolters, North American Managing Director at TourRadar. “We couldn’t be happier to welcome Iris to the TourRadar team.”

Iris started her role in January and will be attending the ITB Travel Conference in Berlin this week. Her favorite travel experiences include cycling Chile’s wine country and coastal mountain range, and spotting leopards on safari in Sri Lanka’s Yala National Park. She plans to take her first TourRadar familiarization trip by touring New Zealand on a North Island multi-day hiking tour.

About TourRadar
Based in Vienna (Austria) with service centers in Brisbane and Toronto, TourRadar is the world's largest online travel agency for multi-day tours. TourRadar works with some of the biggest names including Intrepid Travel, Topdeck Travel, Trafalgar, Uniworld and over 1,000 more local touring suppliers, to offer more than 30,000 tours in over 200 countries. In 2018, TourRadar closed its Series C funding round at $50 million with new lead investor, TCV. For information on TourRadar, visit TourRadar.com or follow @TourRadar on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:21aAUTOLIV : The EU Commission Completes Investigation
AQ
06:20aSURGERY PARTNERS : Summary ToggleSurgery Partners, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Details
PU
06:20aHAREDI MINISTER : I won't sit with Lapid
AQ
06:19aROSTELECOM : buying regional ISP Infolink
AQ
06:19aSearchlight Capital tables revised bid for Bezeq stake
AQ
06:19aXIAOMI : Pocophone F1 Widevine L1 certification update rolled out
AQ
06:18aDSG GLOBAL INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06:17aNISSAN MOTOR : Tokyo court grants bail for Carlos Ghosn
AQ
06:17aSTWC. HOLDINGS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:17aSHARPSPRING : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BARRICK GOLD CORP : BARRICK GOLD : says open to Nevada joint venture talks with Newmont
2VODAFONE GROUP : VODAFONE : to Issue Convertible Debt to Raise EUR4.0 Billion
3SILTRONIC : SILTRONIC AG: Siltronic successfully closes the financial year 2018 and plans to pay a dividend of..
4ASHTEAD GROUP : ASHTEAD : Q3 Results
5BARCLAYS : BARCLAYS : Trader's Case Is Dismissed

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.