Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Irish central bank raises growth forecast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 07:08pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Offices in the Central Bank of Ireland are seen in the financial district in Dublin

DUBLIN(Reuters) - Ireland's central bank on Wednesday highlighted the risk of overheating in the economy in its latest quarterly bulletin as it raised its growth forecast for the Irish economy and lowered its forecast for unemployment.

The revisions come as the Irish economy operates at close to full capacity and continues to expand despite the risks posed by Brexit and an uncertain international trading environment.

Ireland's economy has been the best performing in Europe since 2014 and is likely to be among the best performers again this year after the bank revised its forecast for economic growth upwards to 4.9% for 2019, from a previous 4.2%, and 4.1% in 2020, from a previous 3.6%.

With the jobless rate already at 4.6% in July, the central bank also estimated unemployment would average 4.7% across this year, a downward revision of 0.3%.

Unemployment peaked at 16 percent in 2012, when Ireland was midway through a three-year international bailout, but has fallen sharply in recent years as the economy rebounded.

The central bank's official forecasts assume Britain leaves the EU with a deal as scheduled, which would include a transition period to help minimise disruption.

But the bank warned that the situation would be very different if there was a disorderly Brexit, with a sudden and severe economic shock as British demand for Irish goods collapses and fresh falls in sterling weigh on the competitiveness of Irish exporters.

"In the event that a no-deal Brexit were to occur there would be a significant weakening of activity across many parts of the economy," said Director of Economics and Statistics, Mark Cassidy

"Our current projection is that in the event of a no-deal Brexit, the economy would expand by 0.7 per cent in 2020, as opposed to 4.1 per cent if a deal can be agreed." 

The bank also estimates that rate of growth in employment in a disorderly Brexit would be substantially lower than currently forecast with around 34,000 fewer jobs in the economy by the end of 2020.

(Reporting by Graham Fahy; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.59% 0.91751 Delayed Quote.0.01%
MIDWAY LTD 1.14% 3.54 End-of-day quote.9.38%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:40pKOSTAT STATISTICS KOREA : Monthly Industrial Statistics, June 2019
PU
07:33pUK car investment slumps over 70% on no-deal Brexit fears
RE
07:28pMood darkens for UK's smaller manufacturers, consumers stoic
RE
07:28pBritain searches for post-Brexit trading opportunities in South East Asia
RE
07:08pIrish central bank raises growth forecast
RE
06:47pTrump warns China against delaying trade deal as talks resume
RE
06:14pAlaska mine developer Northern Dynasty wins U.S. EPA reprieve, shares soar
RE
05:43pONE DIRECTION : Brexit-hit pound facing gravity of parity
RE
05:42pU.S. Congress seeks to jump start stalled self-driving car bill
RE
05:24pFinancials Down Slightly as Traders Tread Water Ahead of Fed -- Financials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : forecasts strong revenue even as iPhones drop to under half of sales
2GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Expensive Gilead, Novartis cancer therapies losing patients to experimenta..
3Trump warns China against delaying trade deal as talks resume
4MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : Oreo maker Mondelez raises sales forecast as emerging market..
5AMGEN : Amgen results beat estimates, lung cancer trial planned

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group