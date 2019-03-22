Log in
Irish central bank's Lane appointed to ECB executive board

03/22/2019 | 10:03am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Governor of the Central Bank of Ireland Philip Lane speaks at a European Financial Forum event in Dublin

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The council of European Union leaders on Friday appointed Philip Lane, the current governor of the Irish central bank, to the Executive Board of the European Central Bank, where he is due to serve as Chief Economist, the council said in a statement.

Lane's eight-year term begins on June 1. The announcement, which was earlier ratified by the European Parliament and the ECB itself, was widely expected.

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Francesco Canepa)

