Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Irish consumer sentiment slumps after hitting 'Boris bump'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2019 | 07:08pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A street vendor dries rain off artworks he is selling on the streets in Dublin

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Irish consumer sentiment slumped to a four-and-a-half year low in July as new British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's pledge to leave the European Union no matter what on Oct. 31 rattled his nearest neighbours.

While Ireland is considered the EU country with most to lose from Brexit, its economy is in very strong shape ahead of the potential disruption after growing faster than any other in the bloc every year since 2014 amid record employment.

However, confidence has been far more muted since Britain's 2016 referendum to leave and the KBC Bank consumer sentiment index sank to 85.5 in July from 90.9 in June.

That was its lowest level since November 2014 when Ireland had just emerged from an international bailout.

It was in contrast to an unexpected rise in confidence in Britain last month as Johnson took over, even as subsequent data showed the British economy shrank unexpectedly for the first time since 2012 in the second quarter.

Irish gross domestic product grew 2.4% in the first quarter of 2019, data showed last month.

"While the July confidence reading for the UK hints at a 'Boris bounce', it appears Irish consumer sentiment suffered a 'Boris bump'," KBC Bank Ireland chief economist Austin Hughes said on Tuesday.

"Our sense is that the combination of a tougher line and no specific solutions espoused by Boris Johnson in the race to become Prime Minister was the key driver of the drop in Irish consumer sentiment in July."

Hughes has previously noted that Irish consumers appear far more sensitive to the emerging downside risks around Brexit than their British counterparts, in part, he said, because Brexit is not of Irish consumers' making while some pro-Brexit UK consumers may feel any adverse economic effects are worth it.

The consequence for the currently open border between EU-member Ireland and British-run Northern Ireland in a no-deal Brexit "do not resonate to anything like the same degree (in Britain) that they do in Ireland," he added.

Irish consumers are also scarred by the painful experience of the financial crisis a decade ago, when Ireland's three-year bailout brought sharp tax rises and spending cuts.

However, Hughes said the strong performance in the economy suggests consumer spending should continue to increase even if Brexit-related nervousness is likely to significantly restrain the scale of that increase.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.38% 0.9284 Delayed Quote.3.54%
KBC ANCORA -2.67% 35.7 Delayed Quote.-1.50%
KBC GROUPE -2.62% 52.04 Delayed Quote.-5.72%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:08pIrish consumer sentiment slumps after hitting 'Boris bump'
RE
07:07pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : FM holds talks with Indian external affairs minister on ties
PU
07:02pSingapore steps up scrutiny of shell firms to combat money laundering
RE
06:57pWORLD BANK : Transforming Tanzania's Msimbazi River from a Liability into an Opportunity
PU
06:30pArgentina's Fernandez could review IMF deal, impose capital controls
RE
06:02pMacri vows to win second term after Argentine peso crashes on primary results
RE
06:02pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Charges International Enterprise with Operating a $103 Million Fraudulent Binary Options Trading Scheme
PU
05:22pArgentine Peso Dives After Populist Peronists Gain Edge in Vote
DJ
05:20pUtilities Flat Amid Safe-Haven Demand -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:19pCommunications Services Down on Flight From Cyclical Areas -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION : PROSPECT CAPITAL : Announces Launch of Cash Tender Offer For its Outstanding 4...
2GLACIER MEDIA INC. : GLACIER MEDIA : Second Quarter Results
3BENGAL ENERGY LTD : BENGAL ENERGY : Announces Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results
4Sandals® Resorts Shatters Expectations of All-Inclusive Resorts with Launch of 5-Star Ad Campaign
5CORELOGIC INC : CORELOGIC : Nicolas P. Retsinas Receives the CoreLogic EPIQ Impact Award for Meritorious Servi..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group