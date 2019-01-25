Irish data watchdog investigates Twitter for privacy rules breach

"The DPC has this week opened a new statutory inquiry into the latest data breach it received from Twitter on 8 January, 2019," said the Commission in a statement posted on its website.

"This inquiry will examine a discreet issue relating to Twitter's compliance with Article 33 of the GDPR."

Article 33 of the EU's General Data Protection Regulation states that a personal data breach must be referred to the commissioner within 72 hours after becoming aware of it, and sets out the amount and type of information that must be supplied with the notification.

Under the new GDPR European privacy regulations, which came into effect in May, breaking privacy laws can result in fines of up to 4 percent of global revenue or 20 million euros, whichever is higher, as opposed to a few hundred thousand euros previously.

The DPC has been investigating Twitter since November for a number of other breach notifications received from the company since the introduction of the GDPR.

A spokesperson for Twitter could not immediately be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Graham Fahy; Editing by Toby Chopra and Jane Merriman)