The Ireland-based company raised A$211 million (118 million pounds) from its initial public offering, Australia's largest so far this year.

FINEOS opened at A$2.80 and was trading at A$2.6 per share by 0308 GMT, compared with its IPO price of A$2.50.

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan and Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)