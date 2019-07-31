Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Irish manufacturing conditions deteriorate at fastest pace since April 2013

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2019 | 08:06pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past offices in the Irish Financial Services Centre in Dublin

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Irish manufacturing growth slowed in July at the fastest pace since April 2013, with output contracting at the sharpest and fastest rate in more than six years, a survey showed on Thursday.

The AIB manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 48.7 in July from 49.8 in June, below the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction for the second consecutive month.

Ireland's economy has so far weathered uncertainty created by Britain's 2016 vote to leave the European Union, but with no clarity on the terms of the departure, panellists said demand in both domestic and foreign markets deteriorated.

The sub-index measuring output prices fell to 47.0 from 50.5 in June.

Panellists said declining new orders contributed to a record build-up in the stocks of finished goods, with the sharpest and the fastest rate of accumulation in the series' history.

"The July PMI survey provides further evidence that the significant slowdown in global manufacturing is impacting activity in the Irish economy," said Oliver Mangan, AIB Chief Economist.

"The details of the report indicate that the weakness was quite broad-based across the various components of the survey."

Sentiment among Irish manufacturers fell to a three-year low against the backdrop of Brexit uncertainty, he said.

(Reporting by Graham Fahy)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIED IRISH BANK 0.00% 3.1 Delayed Quote.-15.76%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.03% 0.9111 Delayed Quote.2.05%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:33pAsian shares falter, dollar jumps as Powell dampens hopes for more rate cuts
RE
09:25pCorrection to Story Fed Rate Cut
DJ
09:20pState AGs fighting T-Mobile, Sprint merger request new trial date in December
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:15pSouth Korea July exports slump for eight month as China-U.S. row, Japan curbs weigh
RE
09:14pOil drops as Fed signals rate cuts may be limited
RE
08:58pSouth Korean Exports Drop 11% in July in 8th Staight Month of Contraction
DJ
08:45pAsian shares falter, dollar jumps as Powell dampens hopes for more rate cuts
RE
08:44pDollar hits two-year high vs euro as Powell rules out prolonged easing cycle
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE lifts forecast but warns Boeing grounding may cost $1.4 billi..
2EXELIXIS, INC. : EXELIXIS: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
3INTEL CORPORATION : Qualcomm outlook clouded by Huawei's smartphone gains in China
4CITIGROUP INC. : Major U.S. banks lower benchmark interest rates following Fed rate cut
5MALLINCKRODT PLC : MALLINCKRODT : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsu..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group