Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Irish manufacturing expands for second straight month in Feb. - PMI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/01/2020 | 08:29pm EST

Irish factory activity grew for a second straight month in February on strong output and orders, a survey showed on Monday, but concerns about coronavirus and a domestic political stalemate tempered expectations for future growth.

A six-year expansion in Irish manufacturing came to an end in June as a slowdown in global trade and uncertainty over Britain's departure from the European Union finally caught up with manufacturers in the bloc's fastest-growing economy.

Activity has only expanded in three of the nine months since.

In February the AIB IHS Markit manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) slipped to 51.2 from January's 51.4. But the index stayed above the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction.

The sub-indices measuring output and new orders were both higher in February than the previous month, though the employment gauge slipped back into contraction territory.

The future output sub-index, which measures expectations of output over the next 12 months eased notably to 66.5 from 72.3 with firms mentioning political uncertainty in Ireland and coronavirus-related disruptions.

Politicians have warned it could be weeks or even months before the country's parties form a new government after the Feb. 8 election ended in a near tie between all three of the largest parties.

"Despite significant headwinds in February, Irish manufacturing managed to maintain its positive start to 2020," AIB Chief Economist Oliver Mangan said.

"The PMI data show, though, that the sector is facing a number of challenges and firms are cautious as evidenced by falls in employment, inventories and sentiment."

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIB GROUP PLC 1.55% 2.098 Delayed Quote.-33.48%
IHS MARKIT LTD. -0.56% 71.24 Delayed Quote.-5.45%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
09:33pChina Manufacturing Gauge Fell to Record Low at 40.3 in February
DJ
09:27pBOJ reassurance on coronavirus bolsters speculation of global policy action
RE
09:25pWeak Japan capex fuels recession fears as coronavirus slams activity
RE
09:18pCHRIS HOHN : British hedge fund billionaire Hohn launches campaign to starve coal plants of finance
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:10pCERAWeek energy conference in Houston scrapped over coronavirus worries
RE
08:47pChina factory activity dives to worst on record as coronavirus paralyses economy - PMI
RE
08:29pIrish manufacturing expands for second straight month in Feb. - PMI
RE
08:27pBOJ's Kuroda says will take steps to stabilise markets
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG C&T : Heavy receives order to build three shuttle tankers
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : confirms two employees in Italy have contracted coronavirus
3Oil bounces from multi-year lows as hopes of OPEC+ cut, stimulus offset virus impact
4CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORAT : CICC Plans to Apply for Shanghai IPO
5NXP SEMICONDUCTORS N.V. : NXP Semiconductors Updates First Quarter 2020 Revenue Outlook Due to Potential Impac..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group