Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Irish manufacturing growth nears post-Brexit vote low - PMI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 08:07pm EDT
Cranes are seen along the skyline in the Irish Financial Services Centre in Dublin

DUBLIN, June 4 (Reuters) - Ireland's manufacturing sector grew in May at its slowest rate since the aftermath of Britain's vote to leave the EU three years ago as the impact of stockpiling fizzled out and new orders shrank, a survey showed on Tuesday.

Ireland's fast-growing economy has weathered the uncertainty created by the June 2016 vote, with the impact mainly showing itself in a ramping up of pre-production inventories ahead of the original end-March date for Britain's departure.

But the AIB manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) slipped for the third time in three months, to 50.4 in May from 52.5 in April, on the unwinding of stockpiling and weaker global demand.

That is the lowest growth rate since the 50.2 reported for July 2016. The new orders sub-index fell below 50, the point which separates growth from contraction, for the first time since July 2016.

The index "showed a further loss of momentum in the sector as the boost to activity from Brexit stockpiling earlier in the year continued to unwind," AIB Chief Economist Oliver Mangan said in a statement.

Anecdotal evidence from panellists indicated that many firms had reached their contingency stock levels for Brexit and due to weaker demand had decided to run-down supplies rather than purchasing additional inputs, he said.

Weaker global demand is also weighing on the sector, Mangan said, contributing to a fall in the employment growth sub-index to its slowest growth rate in almost three years.

The survey showed that business sentiment amongst Irish manufacturers had risen to its highest level in five months, however, with around 52% of firms confident of a rise in output from present levels in 12 months' time.

Panellists cited new product releases, a recovery in overseas markets and investments in new machinery as reasons to be confident, the authors said.

((Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Catherine Evans))

(conor.humphries@thomsonreuters.com; +35315001518; Reuters Messaging: conor.humphries.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:26pIrish consumer sentiment steadies, Brexit still weighs
RE
09:20pMexico draws red line on asylum as Trump tariff risk rises
RE
09:16pJapan, U.S. to hold working-level trade talks June 10-11
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08:59pUNITED NATIONS GLOBAL COMPACT : The private sector must take urgent action to stop the deterioration of ocean health, says new report
PU
08:54pOil prices fall amid economic slowdown, despite ongoing OPEC supply cuts
RE
08:54pKOSTAT STATISTICS KOREA : Consumer Price Index in May 2019
PU
08:43pDOLLAR INDEX : on defensive as U.S. bonds surge on Fed rate cut prospects
RE
08:41pU.S. urges judge to deny Huawei motion in government effort to disqualify lawyer
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : U.S. moving toward major antitrust probe of tech giants
2AMAZON.COM : Alphabet shares slide 6% on possible DoJ antitrust probe
3CANFOR CORPORATION : CANFOR : to Permanently Close Vavenby Sawmill
4CLEAN TEQ HOLDINGS LIMITED : CLEAN TEQ : commences a partnering process for its wholly-owned Sunrise Battery M..
5CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES, INC. : ROBBINS ARROYO LLP: CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL) Misled Shareho..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About