Irish mortgages arrears fell to nine-year low before coronavirus test

The proportion of residential investment property loans in arrears over 90 days also fell for the second quarter in a row, having risen unexpectedly to the highest level in more than a year last June, the data from Ireland's central bank showed.

Ireland's parliament made it illegal on Thursday for any tenant to be evicted during the coronavirus outbreak, and put a pause on any notice to quit already issued. The central bank said it would continue to collect and publish statistics "to the greatest extent possible" during the crisis.