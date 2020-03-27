Log in
Irish mortgages arrears fell to nine-year low before coronavirus test

03/27/2020 | 07:40am EDT

The number of Irish homeowners in arrears for more than 90 days fell to 5.7% at the end of December from 5.9% three months earlier, the lowest level in nine years, data collected well before the coronavirus outbreak showed on Friday.

The proportion of residential investment property loans in arrears over 90 days also fell for the second quarter in a row, having risen unexpectedly to the highest level in more than a year last June, the data from Ireland's central bank showed.

Ireland's parliament made it illegal on Thursday for any tenant to be evicted during the coronavirus outbreak, and put a pause on any notice to quit already issued. The central bank said it would continue to collect and publish statistics "to the greatest extent possible" during the crisis.

