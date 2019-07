The listing is the first this year for Euronext Dublin, formerly known as the Irish Stock Exchange, after a number of flotations were postponed following market turbulence towards the end of 2018.

Uniphar, formed in 1994 through the merger of United Pharmacists Co-op and Allied Pharmaceutical Distributors, will use the capital from the placing to pay for acquisitions, growth and to reduce debt.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Mark Potter)