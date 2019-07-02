Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Irish service sector growth makes up for factory worries - PMI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/02/2019 | 08:13pm EDT
People eat in a restaurant in Dublin as campaigners call for the retention of the 9% VAT rate for the hospitality sector ahead of Ireland's budget later this month

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland's services sector continued to grow sharply in June, a survey showed on Wednesday, more than making up for weak manufacturing activity, which shrank for the first time in six years over the same period.

The AIB services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) stood at 56.9 in June compared to 57.0 in May, far above the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction, as it has been since 2012, when a rapid recovery in Ireland's economy began to take hold.

While Monday's corresponding survey for manufacturers showed that activity fell marginally below 50 due to the slowdown in global trade and uncertainty over Brexit, output in the sectors taken together was unchanged at a solid 54.4. [nS8N22E02T]

The growth in services, which was driven by stronger demand from customers, was also well above the flash PMI readings recorded in the United States and the euro zone as a whole, AIB Chief Economist Oliver Mangan noted.

"It suggests the Irish economy is continuing to expand at a good pace, driven by strong growth in the large services sector. Furthermore, firms in the sector remain very optimistic on the outlook for their businesses," Mangan said.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Catherine Evans; padraic.halpin@thomsonreuters.com; +353 1 500 1504; Reuters Messaging: padraic.halpin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:33pJapan service sector growth picks up in welcome boost for strained economy-PMI
RE
08:16pBroadcom in advanced talks to buy Symantec - sources
RE
08:13pIrish service sector growth makes up for factory worries - PMI
RE
08:12pSouth Korea cuts growth views as trade falls on U.S.-China trade war
RE
08:09pLagarde's ECB nomination thrusts IMF into early succession race
RE
08:04pJudy Shelton in Her Own Words
DJ
07:25pWhite House's Navarro says China trade deal will take time - CNBC
RE
07:21pWhite House's Navarro says China trade deal will take time - CNBC
RE
07:14pScotch Whisky Association urges U.S. and EU to end trade stand-off
RE
07:14pAs PM, Johnson vows to launch review of 'sin taxes'
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : EU open to talks with U.S. in aircraft subsidies dispute
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : delivers record number of electric cars in quarter, shares up 7%
3BAYER AG : U.S. JUDGE TO SLASH $80 MILLION ROUNDUP JURY VERDICT: court hearing
4BNP PARIBAS : Deutsche Bank held talks with Citi, BNP on shedding chunk of equities business - WSJ
5White House's Navarro says China trade deal will take time - CNBC

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About