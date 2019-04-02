Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Irish services growth slows as Brexit drags on confidence - PMI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 08:07pm EDT
Irish and European flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels

DUBLIN, April 3 - Growth in Ireland's services sector declined slightly in March as Brexit weighed on exports and pushed confidence among firms to its lowest level in over 6-1/2 years, a survey showed on Wednesday.

Ireland has mostly brushed aside Britain's 2016 vote to leave the European Union, posting the fastest economic growth in Europe for five straight years. The economy continues to expand strongly but at a slower pace.

The AIB services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) stood at 55.3 in March, down from 55.9 in February.

Expansion in new export business dropped at a sharper rate to 50.8, which was the weakest rate since November 2016, the only time the sub-index has dipped below the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction since 2011.

The data suggests that the Irish economy is continuing to expand at an impressive pace but "the readings for the opening three months of the year are all below the levels seen in 2018", AIB Chief Economist Oliver Mangan said.

"This indicates that growth in the economy has slowed somewhat from the very robust rate seen in recent years," he added.

(Reporting by Graham Fahy; Editing by Catherine Evans)

By (Reuters)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:57pU S DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE : .S., Lithania Detail Roadmap for Cooperation Throgh 2024
PU
09:52pERA ECONOMIC REGULATION AUTHORITY : Notice - Conclusion of ERA investigation into Synergy's pricing behaviour
PU
09:51pAIG PAID CEO DUPERREAULT $20.9 MILLION IN 2018 : filing
RE
09:47pPG&E to name TVA's Bill Johnson as CEO
RE
09:46pPurdue's Sackler family fights 'inflammatory' Massachusetts opioid case
RE
09:42pBRC BRITISH RETAIL CONSORTIUM : Highest food inflation in over five years
PU
09:37pTrade war, Brexit could slow developing Asia's 2019, 2020 growth - ADB
RE
09:21pAsian shares near seven-month highs, investors pause for breath
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : U.S. judge orders PG&E to hold dividends to pay for efforts to reduce wildfire risks
2BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG (PREFERE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : Microsoft, BMW pair up to create ..
3LIXIL GROUP CORP : LIXIL : Mrs Watanabe joins activist investors to shake up Japan Inc
4DELTA AIR LINES INC. : Italy's Ferrovie calls for Alitalia two-month deadline extension - sources
5PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT CORP : PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT : Announces Amendments to Standard By-L..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About