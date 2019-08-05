Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Irish services sector sees first fall in new exports since 2016 - PMI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 08:10pm EDT
A man walks past offices in the Irish Financial Services Centre in Dublin

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland's services sector growth slowed in July after new exports contracted for the first time in almost three years amid growing fears about a disruptive no-deal Brexit, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The AIB services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) slipped to 55.0 in July from 56.9 in June -- still well above the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction, as it has been since 2012, when a rapid economic recovery began to take hold.

But the sub-index for new export orders fell to 49.4 from 53.4 in the previous month, the first contraction since November 2016. The authors cited a decrease in orders from the United Kingdom owing to Brexit uncertainty as a factor.

New British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said will take the UK out of the European Union on Oct. 31 without a deal to smooth the transition if necessary.

Services continue to outperform manufacturing, where the corresponding July index last week was 48.7, indicating the slowest growth since April 2013.

"Overall, it appears that strong growth in the large services sector is helping the Irish economy to continue to expand at a good pace," AIB Chief Economist Oliver Mangan said.

The Irish index is well above the flash services July PMIs of 53.3 and 52.2 for the euro zone and United States respectively, he added, noting that firms appeared very optimistic for the year ahead

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Catherine Evans)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIED IRISH BANK -3.12% 2.858 Delayed Quote.-19.84%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.04% 0.9245 Delayed Quote.1.67%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:25pU.S. Expands Sanctions Against Venezuela Into an Embargo
DJ
09:23pChina's central bank to sell yuan bills in Hong Kong
RE
09:21pPhilippines July annual inflation slows to 2.4%
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:04pStocks deepen losses as U.S. puts yuan in trade war crosshairs
RE
09:01pFormer Fed chairs say U.S. central bank must be free of 'political pressures'
RE
08:59pStocks deepen losses as U.S. puts yuan in trade war crosshairs
RE
08:49pSouth Korea closely monitoring market volatility - deputy finance ministry
RE
08:42pFormer Fed Leaders Plea for Central Bank's Political Independence
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HUDSON'S BAY CO : HUDSON BAY : Catalyst Capital Amends Offer to Purchase Common Shares of Hudson's Bay Company
2Ackman's Pershing Square exited ADP and United Tech investments
3BRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. REMINDS INVESTORS THAT A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT HAS BEEN FILED AGAINST NATIONAL G..
4TOMRA SYSTEMS : TOMRA : California's largest recycling business closes, 750 laid off
5ASX LTD : ASX : Monthly Activity Report - July 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group