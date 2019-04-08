Iron Bow Healthcare Solutions and ExtendedCare Solutions Form Strategic Partnership Improving Patient Experience and Clinical Outcomes

Iron
Bow Technologies, an information technology solutions and global
managed services provider to healthcare, commercial and government
markets, and ExtendedCare
Solutions, a healthcare technology software provider, today
announced a strategic partnership to integrate ExtendedCare’s telehealth
software with Iron Bow’s CLINiC™ device. This strategic partnership
promises to improve both clinical and operational outcomes.
“ExtendedCare’s technologies enable Iron Bow to broaden its telehealth
offering with a clinical solution that improves the patient experience
including care plan integration, concierge services and bedside access.
The solution will be managed under Iron Bow’s industry leading global
support services organization,” said Rene LaVigne, President and CEO of
Iron Bow Technologies. “We believe this strategic alliance will allow us
to bring robust advancements to the market for enhanced delivery and
quality of care.”
Iron Bow’s CLINiC, an industry-recognized
clinical consultation device, can now integrate with ExtendedCare’s
telehealth software supporting convenient, easy-to-use video consults
between patients, clinical teams and family caregivers. Together, the
two industry leaders offer a powerful, convenient in-hospital clinical
solution that includes flexible hardware and peripheral device
configurations. The joint offering helps improve the patient experience
and provides better outcomes by giving everyone involved – clinicians,
patients and family caregivers – a collaborative care environment with
unparalleled video capabilities.
“ExtendedCare enables clinicians to launch and conduct video visits
directly within their EMR/EHR systems,” said ExtendedCare CEO Gregg
Pollack. “Doctors love the efficiency. And with ‘friends and family’
multi-party video, health systems can bring together patients, family
caregivers and remote clinicians in a single video visit right from the
bedside. Health systems can realize significant benefits in use cases
such as teledischarge, where connecting multiple parties during that
process can improve the discharge experience for patients while driving
efficiencies for the hospital.”
Meet the joint Iron Bow and ExtendedCare team at the ATA
Annual Conference and Expo in New Orleans, LA, April 14-16,
2019, Booth #701. Follow our conference activities on Twitter
@IronBowHC.
About Iron Bow Technologies
Iron Bow Technologies is a leading IT solution provider dedicated to
successfully transforming technology investments into business
capabilities for healthcare, commercial and government clients. Our
depth of technical expertise, global reach and strategic partnerships
with industry leaders as well as disruptive technology partners uniquely
positions Iron Bow to target the right solution to ensure your
successful business outcomes. We partner with our clients from planning
and implementation through ongoing maintenance and management to deliver
solutions that are strong, flexible and on target with your mission.
Regardless of how your organization consumes technology, Iron Bow
provides the leadership to drive innovation. Learn more at www.ironbow.com.
Follow Iron Bow: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook
About ExtendedCare Solutions
ExtendedCare Solutions provides a comprehensive suite of video-rich
digital solutions connecting patients, clinicians, and family caregivers
in collaborative environments improving the delivery and value of care.
ExtendedCare is a business of the Dillon Kane Group, a Chicago-based
group of affiliated companies providing innovative technologies for
diverse industries since 2002. More than 300 Dillon Kane technologists,
strategists, and subject matter experts are currently developing
tomorrow’s digital automation and communications solutions.
Learn more at ExtendedCareSolutions.com.
