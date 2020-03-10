Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Iron City IPA : Forms the Largest Independent Physician Association in Alabama

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 03:11pm EDT

New IPA adopts community-based, coordinated care, becoming the first of its size for a physician-owned and operated IPA in the state

Five Birmingham independent physician associations (IPAs) today announced that they have joined forces to form Iron City IPA (“Iron City”), the largest physician-led IPA in the state of Alabama. Iron City will provide community-based coordinated and localized care that is focused on the patient experience.

The new Iron City IPA includes more than 115 primary care physicians formerly with JEST IPA, Princeton Premier IPA, Red Mountain IPA, Shelby Chilton IPA, and Synergy IPA networks. This merger will offer a wide breadth of providers that offer coordinated care including preventive measures that deliver the best possible patient outcomes while maximizing cost efficiencies.

“By forming the Iron City IPA, we create a stronger professional clinical community of physicians in our region who are passionate about a collaborative approach that can improve patient care for the residents of greater Birmingham area while driving down costs and improving efficiencies,” said Iron City board member Dr. Gordon Connor. “Each of our providers is committed to excellence and exceeding patients’ expectations.”

“Supporting the complexities of an ever changing healthcare landscape requires an infrastructure that can offer contractual and administrative advantages, while also maintaining physician autonomy,” says Iron City Chairman Dr. Michael Turner. “There is strength in numbers, and our strength is our collective commitment to deliver quality care in a way that’s personalized and convenient to the community of greater Birmingham area.”

Iron City is physician-led and jointly operated with CareAllies, a management service organization, and brings together independent primary care physicians who believe care should be provided in a local area that is convenient for the patient. Led by the primary care physician, each patient’s care team will develop and manage a personalized treatment and monitoring plan that is right for them. Additional patient benefits of the Iron City IPA include:

  • Ensuring patient access to routine procedures in a reasonable time with appointments available regularly;
  • Focusing on the patient’s experience and encouraging patient feedback;
  • Implementing quality of care standards that include regular screenings and preventive measures; and
  • Reducing hospital admissions and readmissions.

To access these providers visit Cigna.com/Medicare and search for Cigna-HealthSpring Advantage (HMO), Cigna-HealthSpring Preferred AL (HMO), Cigna-HealthSpring Preferred Plus (HMO), Cigna-HealthSpring TotalCare AL (HMO D-SNP), Cigna-HealthSpring Preferred (HMO) or Cigna-HealthSpring True Choice (PPO).

About Iron City IPA

Iron City is a doctor-owned and operated independent physician association (IPA), which joins primary care physicians across the greater Birmingham region to provide community-based coordinated care. As the largest IPA in Alabama, Iron City brings together a network of over 115 physicians from JEST IPA, Princeton Premier IPA, Red Mountain IPA, Shelby Chilton IPA and Synergy IPA. Iron City was formed under the uniting mission that patients should have access to local, convenient, high quality and cost efficient care.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:49pINSIGNIA IN : MN Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
03:49pFourth Quarter PC Monitor Shipments Hit a Five-Year High, But Demand Expected To Slow in 2020, According to IDC
BU
03:48pMAGNITUDE MINING : IIROC Trading Halt - MML.P
AQ
03:46pClosely watched opioid trial in New York postponed due to coronavirus
RE
03:46pTHE LATEST : Albania closes schools, gyms amid virus concerns
AQ
03:46pTILRAY : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Tilray, Inc. - TLRY
PR
03:45pRick DeLuca Joins EXIT Realty Corp. International to Lead West Coast Growth
GL
03:44pRENN FUND : SEC Filing (N-CSR)
PU
03:42pVIRACOR EUROFINS : Launches Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Test with Same Day Results (12-18 Hours)
PR
03:41pGP STRATEGIES CORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Big Oil faces 'survival mode' payout strategies as prices dive
2HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world
3Boeing shares plunge on coronavirus, 737 MAX wiring bundle setback
4CINEWORLD GROUP PLC : MARKET FLOP: Cineworld deal exposes stress in Europe's credit market
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA : China urges Tesla to keep products consistent as buyers complain about computers

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group