Iron Creek Leads Recapitalization of Slick Innovations, LLC

Investment Group Includes Management Team and Main Street Capital Corporation

Iron Creek Partners LLC (“Iron Creek”), a private investment firm based in Santa Fe, NM, today announced the recapitalization of Slick Innovations, LLC (“SlickText” or the “Company”), a leading provider of Application-to-Person (“A2P”) SMS messaging software to business, ministry, government, and non-profit customers in the United States and Canada. Iron Creek led the investment group, which included SlickText’s management team and Main Street Capital Corporation. The transaction closed on September 13, 2018.

“We are pleased to partner with SlickText’s outstanding management team in order to contribute to the Company’s next phase of growth,” said John Bingaman, Managing Principal of Iron Creek. “SlickText has established a leadership position in the A2P SMS industry, with its easy-to-use, feature-rich platform that enables businesses to quickly launch an effective and compliant text message marketing program. We have been particularly impressed by SlickText’s laser focus on compliance, which has been a hallmark of the Company’s operations. We look forward to supporting SlickText’s management team as they continue to develop new features to help customers succeed.”

“We are excited to partner with Iron Creek to take SlickText forward into the future,” said Matt Baglia, SlickText’s Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “Iron Creek has a track record of supporting growing technology companies with an emphasis on long-term, patient capital and industry thought leadership. SlickText was started in 2012 and has differentiated itself as an innovation leader with best-in-class customer service.”

“There is tremendous opportunity for growth and to continue to enhance our product,” Bobby Angilella, SlickText’s Co-Founder and Vice President, added. “The infusion of additional capital will better position us to continue to deliver enhanced, next-generation solutions that drive innovation in the text message marketing industry. Together, I am confident that we will achieve great outcomes for our customers, employees, and other stakeholders.”

The Company announced that there would be no managerial or staff changes associated with the transaction. Baglia and Angilella will remain in their current positions and will become members of the Company’s Board of Directors.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Locke Lord LLP advised Iron Creek in the transaction.

SlickText (www.slicktext.com) is a leading provider of SMS messaging software to SMB, enterprise, ministry, government, and non-profit customers in the United States and Canada. Founded in 2012 and based in Jamestown, NY, SlickText has thousands of customers in various industries, such as food, retail, ecommerce, government, ministry, and non-profit.

Iron Creek (www.ironcreek.com) is a sector-focused, stage-independent private investment firm based in Santa Fe, NM, seeking attractive investment opportunities primarily in the software, data, and communications industries. Iron Creek seeks to partner with strong management teams and to add value to their efforts by leveraging its network of relationships and its sector experience.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180917005837/en/