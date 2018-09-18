Iron Creek Leads Recapitalization of Slick Innovations, LLC

Iron Creek Partners LLC (“Iron Creek”), a private investment firm based
in Santa Fe, NM, today announced the recapitalization of Slick
Innovations, LLC (“SlickText”
or the “Company”), a leading provider of Application-to-Person (“A2P”)
SMS messaging software to business, ministry, government, and non-profit
customers in the United States and Canada. Iron Creek led the investment
group, which included SlickText’s management team and Main Street
Capital Corporation. The transaction closed on September 13, 2018.
“We are pleased to partner with SlickText’s outstanding management team
in order to contribute to the Company’s next phase of growth,” said John
Bingaman, Managing Principal of Iron Creek. “SlickText has established a
leadership position in the A2P SMS industry, with its easy-to-use,
feature-rich platform that enables businesses to quickly launch an
effective and compliant text message marketing program. We have been
particularly impressed by SlickText’s laser focus on compliance, which
has been a hallmark of the Company’s operations. We look forward to
supporting SlickText’s management team as they continue to develop new
features to help customers succeed.”
“We are excited to partner with Iron Creek to take SlickText forward
into the future,” said Matt Baglia, SlickText’s Co-Founder and Chief
Executive Officer. “Iron Creek has a track record of supporting growing
technology companies with an emphasis on long-term, patient capital and
industry thought leadership. SlickText was started in 2012 and has
differentiated itself as an innovation leader with best-in-class
customer service.”
“There is tremendous opportunity for growth and to continue to enhance
our product,” Bobby Angilella, SlickText’s Co-Founder and Vice
President, added. “The infusion of additional capital will better
position us to continue to deliver enhanced, next-generation solutions
that drive innovation in the text message marketing industry. Together,
I am confident that we will achieve great outcomes for our customers,
employees, and other stakeholders.”
The Company announced that there would be no managerial or staff changes
associated with the transaction. Baglia and Angilella will remain in
their current positions and will become members of the Company’s Board
of Directors.
Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Locke Lord LLP
advised Iron Creek in the transaction.
SlickText
(www.slicktext.com)
is a leading provider of SMS messaging software to SMB, enterprise,
ministry, government, and non-profit customers in the United States and
Canada. Founded in 2012 and based in Jamestown, NY, SlickText has
thousands of customers in various industries, such as food, retail,
ecommerce, government, ministry, and non-profit.
Iron
Creek (www.ironcreek.com)
is a sector-focused, stage-independent private investment firm based in
Santa Fe, NM, seeking attractive investment opportunities primarily in
the software, data, and communications industries. Iron Creek seeks to
partner with strong management teams and to add value to their efforts
by leveraging its network of relationships and its sector experience.
