Iron Workers Statement on Industry Recognized Apprenticeship Programs Final Rule

03/18/2020 | 10:27am EDT

Iron Workers Statement on IRAPs Final Rule

Washington, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental and Reinforcing Iron Workers' General President Eric Dean issued the following statement regarding the U.S. Department of Labor’s Industry Recognized Apprenticeship Programs (IRAPs) final rule:

The International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental and Reinforcing Iron Workers celebrates the construction industry exclusion from the Department of Labor’s IRAPs final rule.

Nearly 16,000 ironworkers who joined workers from other trades, socially responsible companies, and elected officials from both parties won this important protection for the high quality registered apprenticeship program training. IRAPs threatened to undercut seasoned registered apprenticeship programs in the building trades. 

The Iron Workers will defend the integrity of the construction exemption and remain vigilant to the threat IRAPs pose to manufacturing workers in our union working for thousands of American steel fabricators. 

For all media inquiries, please contact Sara Schuttloffel at (202) 383-4885 or sschuttloffel@impact-net.org

### 

The Iron Workers (IW) represents 130,000 ironworkers in North America who work in construction on bridges; structural steel; ornamental, architectural, and miscellaneous metals; rebar; and in fabrication shops.

Contact: Sara Schuttloffel

(202) 383-4885

sschuttloffel@impact-net.org

 

 

                                                                                                     


 

 

Sara Schuttloffel
IMPACT
2023931147
sschuttloffel@impact-net.org

© GlobeNewswire 2020
