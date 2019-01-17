Ironshore Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Dr. Lewis Warrington as Vice President / Head of Medical Affairs

Ironshore
Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Ironshore”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Highland
Therapeutics Inc. (“Highland”) and a leader in the commercialization
of novel treatments for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD),
today announced the appointment of Dr. Lewis Warrington to the position
of Vice President / Head of Medical Affairs.
Dr. Warrington joins Ironshore with 18 years of pharmaceutical industry
experience having served in various leadership positions of increased
responsibility with several global companies. Most recently, he served
as the Medical Affairs Strategic Lead at Merck where he was responsible
for managing the overall medical strategy for central nervous system
(CNS) products in the United States.
“We are excited to have Lewis join Ironshore at a time we are preparing
to bring our innovative medicine – JORNAY PM™ – to U.S. healthcare
providers, ADHD patients and their caregivers,” said Scott Evangelista,
Ironshore’s President and Chief Operating Officer. “His extensive
experience in developing and managing medical strategy and supportive
tactics for commercialized brands will be a tremendous asset for
Ironshore.”
Commenting on his appointment, Dr. Warrington said, “I am thrilled to be
joining Ironshore at such a pivotal moment in the Company’s history. I
look forward to helping it advance its novel ADHD therapy that has the
potential to address unmet treatment needs and improve families’ lives.”
Dr. Warrington is a dual board-certified psychiatrist (adult and child &
adolescent psychiatry). Dr. Warrington’s extensive experience includes:
Vice President and Head, Respiratory Medical Unit, and Vice President
and Head, Psychiatry and Neurology Medical Unit at Novartis; Senior
Medical Director and Therapeutic Area Head, US CNS products at
Sanofi-Aventis; and Medical Director, US Geodon Team at Pfizer.
Dr. Warrington received his medical degree from East Carolina University
School of Medicine and completed a fellowship in child and adolescent
psychiatry at the University of Florida College of Medicine.
Approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in August 2018,
JORNAY PM (methylphenidate) is indicated for the treatment of Attention
Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in patients 6 years and older.
JORNAY PM is the only stimulant medication that is taken in the evening
and has demonstrated improvement in the severity of ADHD symptoms in the
early morning and throughout the day. JORNAY PM is the first drug
utilizing the proprietary drug delivery platform, DELEXIS®.
It is expected to be available commercially in the first half of this
year.
WARNING: ABUSE AND DEPENDENCE
See full prescribing information for complete boxed warning.
-
CNS stimulants, including JORNAY PM, other methylphenidate-containing
products, and amphetamines, have a high potential for abuse and
dependence
-
Assess the risk of abuse prior to prescribing, and monitor for signs
of abuse and dependence while on therapy
See additional safety information below
ABOUT ADHD
ADHD is among the most common childhood psychiatric conditions with
behavioral symptoms fluctuating throughout the day. It is usually first
diagnosed in childhood and often lasts into adulthood. Children with
ADHD may have trouble paying attention, controlling impulsive behaviors,
or be overly active. Many home-based difficulties for children and
adolescents with ADHD occur during the early morning routine (i.e.
before the school day begins).
ABOUT JORNAY PM
JORNAY PM is a central nervous system (CNS) stimulant prescription
medicine used for the treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity
Disorder (ADHD) in people 6 years of age and older. JORNAY PM may help
increase attention and decrease impulsiveness and hyperactivity in
people 6 years of age and older with ADHD. It is not known if JORNAY PM
is safe and effective in children under 6 years of age.
JORNAY PM is dosed once daily in the evening and should be initiated at
8:00 p.m. Timing of administration of JORNAY PM may be adjusted between
6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. to optimize the tolerability and the efficacy
the next morning and throughout the day. Please see additional dosing
information in the full prescribing information for JORNAY PM at http://ironshorepharma.com/labeling.pdf.
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION
WARNING: ABUSE AND DEPENDENCE
CNS stimulants, including JORNAY PM, other methylphenidate-containing
products, and amphetamines, have a high potential for abuse and
dependence. Assess the risk of abuse prior to prescribing and monitor
for signs of abuse and dependence while on therapy.
CONTRAINDICATIONS
-
Known hypersensitivity to methylphenidate or other components of
JORNAY PM. Hypersensitivity reactions such as angioedema and
anaphylactic reactions have been reported in patients treated with
methylphenidate products.
-
Concurrent treatment with a monoamine oxidase inhibitor (MAOI), or use
of an MAOI within the preceding 14 days because of the risk of
hypertensive crisis.
WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS
-
Serious Cardiovascular Reactions: Sudden death, stroke, and
myocardial infarction have been reported in adults treated with CNS
stimulants at recommended doses. Sudden death has been reported in
pediatric patients with structural cardiac abnormalities and other
serious heart problems taking CNS stimulants at recommended doses for
ADHD. Avoid use in patients with known structural cardiac
abnormalities, cardiomyopathy, serious heart arrhythmias, coronary
artery disease, and other serious cardiac problems.
-
Blood Pressure and Heart Rate Increases: CNS stimulants may
cause an increase in blood pressure and heart rate. Monitor all
patients for hypertension and tachycardia.
-
Psychiatric Adverse Reactions: CNS stimulants may exacerbate
symptoms of behavior disturbance and thought disorder in patients with
a pre-existing psychiatric disorder and may induce a manic or mixed
episode in patients with bipolar disorder. In patients with no prior
history of psychotic illness or mania, CNS stimulants, at recommended
doses, may cause psychotic or manic symptoms.
-
Priapism: Prolonged and painful erections, sometimes requiring
intervention, have been reported with methylphenidate products in both
pediatric and adult patients. Priapism has also appeared during a
period of drug withdrawal. Immediate medical attention should be
sought if signs or symptoms of prolonged penile erections or priapism
are observed.
-
Peripheral Vasculopathy, including Raynaud’s Phenomenon: CNS
stimulants used to treat ADHD are associated with peripheral
vasculopathy, including Raynaud’s phenomenon. Careful observation for
digital changes is necessary during treatment with ADHD stimulants.
-
Long-Term Suppression of Growth: CNS stimulants have been
associated with weight loss and slowing of growth rate in pediatric
patients. Monitor height and weight at appropriate intervals in
pediatric patients.
ADVERSE REACTIONS
-
Based on accumulated data from other methylphenidate products, the
most common (>5% and twice the rate of placebo) adverse reactions for
pediatric patients and adults are: appetite decreased, insomnia,
nausea, vomiting, dyspepsia, abdominal pain, weight decreased,
anxiety, dizziness, irritability, affect lability, tachycardia, and
blood pressure increased.
-
Additional adverse reactions (≥5% and twice the rate of placebo) in
pediatric patients 6 to 12 years treated with JORNAY PM: headache,
psychomotor hyperactivity, and mood swings.
PREGNANCY AND LACTATION
-
CNS stimulant medications, such as JORNAY PM, can cause
vasoconstriction and thereby decrease placental perfusion.
-
The developmental and health benefits of breastfeeding should be
considered along with the mother's clinical need for JORNAY PM and any
potential adverse effects on the breastfed infant from JORNAY PM or
from the underlying maternal condition. Monitor breastfeeding infants
for adverse reactions, such as agitation, insomnia, anorexia, and
reduced weight gain.
Please see additional safety information in the full prescribing
information for JORNAY PM at http://ironshorepharma.com/labeling.pdf.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking information, which reflects
Ironshore’s current expectations regarding future events.
Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is
subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond
Ironshore’s control that could cause actual results and events to differ
materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such
forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are made
as of the date of this press release and, except as expressly required
by applicable law, Ironshore assumes no obligation to publicly update or
revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise.
