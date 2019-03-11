Log in
Ironwood Capital Group Opens in Milwaukee

03/11/2019 | 05:30pm EDT

Michael Sheppard, a seasoned financial advisor and leader, has opened Ironwood Capital Group, an independently owned firm offering comprehensive financial strategies to individuals and businesses in the Milwaukee and Greater Wisconsin area.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190311005874/en/

Michael Sheppard, Managing Partner, Ironwood Capital Group (Photo: Business Wire).

Michael Sheppard, Managing Partner, Ironwood Capital Group (Photo: Business Wire).

Sheppard is the newest managing partner of Securian Financial Services, a broker-dealer and registered investment advisory firm offering a full range of financial services through a network of independent, locally owned firms and 1,100 affiliated financial advisors. Securian Financial will provide Ironwood Capital Group with resources, technology, products, expertise and professional development.

“We are excited to welcome Michael to the Securian Financial family,” said Tony Martins, Securian Financial’s vice president of career distribution. “Michael’s professional experience and proven leadership success complement our entrepreneurial organization. His appointment to managing partner in the Milwaukee area is another strategic step forward in growing our national footprint.”

Sheppard has more than 14 years of experience as a financial advisor and managing director, most recently leading another wealth management firm’s Milwaukee office. After attending Brown Deer High School in suburban Milwaukee County, he earned a bachelor’s degree at North Dakota State University, where he was also captain of the football team. He then spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Omaha Beef professional football teams before finding his passion of helping others in the financial services industry.

In the community, Sheppard is an assistant varsity track & field and football coach at the University School of Milwaukee. He also serves on the board of directors for Junior Achievement of Wisconsin, and he chairs the Employ Milwaukee board of directors.

“It is an honor to team up with Securian Financial to build a new firm here in Milwaukee,” said Sheppard. “We strive to provide planning-based financial advisors a competitive and efficient platform to serve their clients. We value strategic and scalable growth, independence, compassion and service. I am excited to work with great people to make a difference in our community.”

Ironwood Capital Group is located in Milwaukee and working out of temporary office at 1433 North Water Street. Sheppard is building a team of driven leaders and advisors and plans to secure a permanent office space in the fall of 2020.

Sheppard is a registered representative and investment advisor representative of Securian Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Sheppard holds FINRA Series 6, 63, 7, 51 and 24 securities registrations. He has also carried the Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) designation since 2011.

ABOUT SECURIAN FINANCIAL
At Securian Financial, we’re here for family. And we’re here because of it. We’re guided by our purpose: helping customers build secure tomorrows. Since 1880, we’ve been building a uniquely diversified company that has outlasted economic ups and downs while staying true to our customers. We’re committed to the markets we serve, providing insurance, investment and retirement solutions that give families the confidence to focus on what’s truly valuable: banking memories with those who matter most.

Securian Financial is the marketing name for Securian Financial Group, Inc., and affiliates. Insurance products issued by affiliated insurance companies, Minnesota Life Insurance Company and Securian Life Insurance Company. Securities and investment advisory services offered through Securian Financial Services, Inc., registered investment advisor, member FINRA/SIPC.

DOFU 03-2019

762415


© Business Wire 2019
