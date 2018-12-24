Log in
Iroquois County IL : Upcoming County Board and Committee Meeting Agendas

0
12/24/2018 | 06:00pm CET

For meeting dates, times and locations check the Calendar Section under County Offices. Agendas will be posted as they become available; subject to change without notice.

  • Policy and Procedure Committee Meeting Agenda December 27, 2018
  • Tax and Planning & Zoning Committee Meeting Agenda January 2, 2019
  • Health Committee Meeting Agenda January 2, 2019
  • Judicial & Public Safety Committee Meeting Agenda January 2, 2019
  • Finance Committee Meeting Agenda January 3, 2019
  • I.T. Committee Meeting Agenda January 3, 2019
  • Transportation & Highway Committee Meeting Agenda January 4, 2019
  • Management Services Committee Meeting Agenda January 4, 2019
  • County Board Meeting Agenda January 8, 2019

Disclaimer

Iroquois County, IL published this content on 24 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2018 16:59:01 UTC
