Iroquois County IL : Upcoming County Board and Committee Meeting Agendas

For meeting dates, times and locations check the Calendar Section under County Offices. Agendas will be posted as they become available; subject to change without notice.
Policy and Procedure Committee Meeting Agenda December 27, 2018
Tax and Planning & Zoning Committee Meeting Agenda January 2, 2019
Health Committee Meeting Agenda January 2, 2019
Judicial & Public Safety Committee Meeting Agenda January 2, 2019
Finance Committee Meeting Agenda January 3, 2019
I.T. Committee Meeting Agenda January 3, 2019
Transportation & Highway Committee Meeting Agenda January 4, 2019
Management Services Committee Meeting Agenda January 4, 2019
County Board Meeting Agenda January 8, 2019
