Iroquois County IL : Upcoming County Board and Committee Meetings

For meeting dates, times and locations check the Calendar Section under County Offices. Agendas will be posted as they become available; subject to change without notice.
Policy & Procedure Committee Meeting Agenda March 28, 2019
Management Services Committee Meeting Agenda April 1, 2019
Tax and Planning & Zoning Committee Meeting Agenda April 2, 2019
Health Committee Meeting Agenda April 2, 2019
Judicial & Public Safety Committee Meeting Agenda April 3, 2019
Finance Committee Meeting Agenda April 4, 2019
IT Committee Meeting Agenda April 4, 2019
Transportation & Highway Committee Meeting Agenda April 5, 2019
County Board Meeting Agenda April 9, 2019
Iroquois County, IL published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 16:04:05 UTC