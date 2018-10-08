Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Irving Oil shuts Saint John, Canada refinery after fire

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2018 | 07:40pm CEST
Flames are visible at the scene of a major explosion and fire at the Irving oil refinery in Saint John, New Brunswick

(Reuters) - Irving Oil Corp shut its Saint John refinery in the Canadian province of New Brunswick on Monday morning after a fire, with photos showing smoke billowing from the complex.

The company said it was dealing with a "major incident" at the 320,000 barrel-per-day refinery. Residents reported hearing an explosion and seeing a fire, according to local media.

"We are actively assessing the situation at this time and will share more information when available," Irving said in a statement. It said on Twitter that all of its employees and contractors have been accounted for, and that "several" are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Saint John Regional Hospital is treating two people with minor injuries as a result of the explosion, according to Horizon Health, which operates the hospital. A spokesperson there declined to comment further.

Energy intelligence service Genscape reported the plant was being shut due to a fire, saying it appeared to have occurred near the catalytic reformer.

The crude section, catalytic reformer and a cogeneration unit were shut following the incident, Genscape reported, adding that multiple units were already offline for maintenance.

The company shut most of the plant for planned maintenance in late September, but the smaller, 25,000 bpd gasoline-making units and the 125,000 bpd crude unit were still running, a source familiar with the plant’s operations said.

The source said he believed the explosion was within the section of the plant that houses the hydrogen unit.

Over one-half of the finished products from the refinery are exported to the U.S. Northeast, according to Irving's website.

Reports of the fire sparked a rally in futures in refined products; gasoline was up about 2 percent following the reports.

(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw and Stephanie Kelly in New York and Eileen Soreng and Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Jeffrey Benkoe and David Gregorio)

By Jarrett Renshaw

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:23pEUROPEAN COMMISSION DIRECTORATE GENERAL FOR EURO : Job creation for youth at the centre of the economic development debate for the Southern Neighbourhood
PU
08:22pFacebook debuts smart speaker for Messenger video calls
RE
08:21pVOLKSWAGEN SET TO HIRE FOUR BANKS FOR TRUCK UNIT IPO : sources
RE
08:17pChina's Tencent to acquire stake in Brazil fintech Nubank - source
RE
08:13pAlphabet shuts Google+ social site after user data exposed
RE
08:05pThis innovative solution will help cities from drowning in cardboard waste
SE
07:43pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Activities of Secretary-General in India, 1-4 October
PU
07:42pWall St. mirrors global markets slump on China growth fears, high yields
RE
07:40pIrving Oil shuts Saint John, Canada refinery after fire
RE
07:30pNew Advanced Mold Prevention Product Line Launched by Miami Mold Specialists
SE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SOPHOS GROUP PLC : SOPHOS : Notice of Results
2ROCKET INTERNET SE : ROCKET INTERNET SE: Release of a capital market information
3ENSCO PLC : ENSCO : and Rowan Companies plc Agree to Combine, Creating Industry-Leading Offshore Driller
4TELE COLUMBUS AG : TELE COLUMBUS AG: PŸUR and ADO Immobilien Management expand partnership further
5TOTAL : Total, Sonatrach Sign Agreements on Gas Field, Petrochemical Joint Venture

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.