Is Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi : Sale of office units in Manzara Adalar Office Building (19.10.2018)

At the meeting of Board of Directors that was held on October 19, 2018, it was decided to sell 18 units in "Kartal Manzara Adalar Office, Block E" at a value of TL 25,8 million+VAT to İş Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş. Birinci Gayrimenkul Yatırım Fonu(Real estate investment fund of İş Portföy). The sale price will be paid in advance at the date of transferring the title deed.

