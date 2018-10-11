Is New Technology In Recruiting Software Working? HR Policy Association Assesses Claims To Improve Efficiencies And Creates Database For HR Policy Association Members

WASHINGTON, Oct. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Policy Association, the leading organization of Chief Human Resources Officers of the largest corporations doing business in the United States and globally, formally announces the launch of its Recruiting Software Initiative (RSI) to better understand new hiring and recruiting software solutions intended to improve efficiencies within an organization's hiring and recruiting life-cycle.

Talent acquisition leaders from nearly 20 HR Policy member companies assembled at the beginning of 2018 to create the RSI Review Board. Across the spring and summer, the Review Board identified over 100 solution providers who were offered the opportunity to participate in a rigorous Request For Information and evaluation process. More than 30 accepted our invitation, and 15 were awarded one or more Badges of Excellence for innovative approaches to improving the ability of employers to identify, attract, evaluate and retain critically important talent.

According to Mike McGuiness, Talent Acquisition Director of HR Policy Association, "With the emergence of artificial intelligence, hundreds of millions of dollars are being poured into human resource solutions that are making a variety of claims regarding their ability to improve the hiring and evaluation process. The number of new applications in the marketplace has become overwhelming. Corporate leaders want a systematic assessment process to sort out these solutions and understand which have demonstrated, scalable capabilities."

Through RSI, HR Policy Association members now have the ability to access a comprehensive RSI database. The database containing extensive information about each solution provider participating in the RSI evaluation process, including candid feedback from the talent acquisition experts who make up the Review Board. The Association's RSI Review Board does not promote any one software solution over another. Instead, the Review Board assesses each solution for its ability to adapt, mitigate unconscious bias, comply with employment regulations, exhibit successful integrations, justify outcomes, and demonstrate returns directly correlated to the vendor's platform.

The following software vendors have been awarded one or more Badges of Excellence by the RSI Review Board:

Ascendify Corporation

Avature Ltd.

HiredScore, Inc.

Hiring Solved

IBM Watson

Ideal

Infor (US)

Lever Inc.

Koru Careers

Montage Talent

pymetrics Inc.

Recruitifi, Inc.

Talview, Inc.

Textio

Workday, Inc.

HR Policy Association is the lead organization representing Chief Human Resource Officers at major employers. The Association consists of over 380 of the largest corporations doing business in the United States and globally, and these employers are represented in the organization by their most senior human resource executive. Collectively, their companies employ more than 10 million employees in the United States, over nine percent of the private sector workforce, and 20 million employees worldwide. These senior corporate officers participate in the Association because of their commitment to improving the direction of human resource policy. For more information visit www.hrpolicy.org.

