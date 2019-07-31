Is This the New Standard for Cryptocurrency Addresses? Unstoppable Domains and the Zilliqa Foundation Launch $250,000 Grant Program For .Zil Adoption

Unstoppable Domains, a software company building domains on blockchains, and Zilliqa, a next-generation blockchain platform, today announced a $250,000 .zil grant program for wallets and exchanges. Equal Tech, a cryptocurrency wallet, and Counter Network, a Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange, have been selected as the first grantees.

The grant program will cover upfront costs associated with integrating wallets and exchanges into .zil domains. Grants will range from $5,000 to $15,000 and any wallet with a great community, regardless of location, is encouraged to apply.

.Zil domains enable end users to receive cryptocurrency to a human readable name, instead of a long address. Users can attach all of their cryptocurrency addresses to a single domain. Then, when requesting payment, users only need to provide their .zil domain for remittance.

Unstoppable Domains plans to make blockchain domains the new standard for cryptocurrency addresses.

“Imagine if all the major exchanges and wallets supported blockchain domains,” said Matthew Gould, Unstoppable Domain CEO. “This is a standard that any wallet or exchange in the world could adopt. Sending ETH? Send it to my .zil domain. Sending BTC? Send it to my same domain. This is what truly great user experience looks like.”

Han Wen, Zilliqa Head of Grants, adds, “The primary reason why blockchain adoption is slow to gain momentum is because blockchains aren’t user friendly. Replacing cryptocurrency addresses with a human-readable name (hanwen.zil), removes a major hurdle to mass adoption.”

If you are a wallet or exchange and would like to apply for a grant, please submit your application here.

About Unstoppable Domains:

Unstoppable Domains is a San Francisco-based company building domains on blockchains. The company is backed by Draper Associates and Boost VC and has received grants from the Ethereum Foundation and the Zilliqa Foundation.

Blockchain Domains Do Two Things:

Payments – Blockchain domains replace crypto addresses with a single human readable name.

Uncensorable Websites – Blockchain domains are stored in a user’s wallet, just like a cryptocurrency. Website content can be stored on IPFS or another decentralized storage network, making a takedown of your website impossible.

