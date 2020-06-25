Isabel Schnabel: The ECB's policy response to the COVID-19 crisis

The ECB's policy response to the COVID-19 crisis*

Isabel Schnabel

Member of the Executive Board

*This is a partly amended version of a presentation given at an online seminar hosted by the Florence School of Banking & Finance on 10 June 2020.

Bond Market Contact Group

25 June 2020

Systemic stress in financial markets gradually receding

CISS indicator

Source: ECB Working Paper No. 1426. Note: CISS stands for Composite Indicator of Systemic Stress (0=No Stress,1=High Stress). It aggregates stress symptoms across money, bond, equity and foreign exchange markets and is computed from time-varying correlations among individual asset returns.

Last observation: 22/06/2020.

COVID-19 likely to leave lasting scars on euro area economy

Eurosystem staff projections

Real GDP (index: 2019Q4 = 100)

March 2020 MPEMild scenario

June 2020 BMPESevere scenario

HICP inflation (year-on year)

2019

2020

2021

2022

2019

2020

2021

2022

Source: ECB.

PEPP effective in easing financial conditions by removing duration risk

Euro area GDP-weighted yield curveImpact of asset purchases on free-float ratio of thefour largest EA countries (percentage points)

Source: ECB. Notes: Pre-COVID-19 refers to 19 February 2020 and pre-PEPP to 18 March 2020. Latest refers to 23 June 2020.

APP and PEPP (1350bn until June 2021)

APP and PEPP (750bn until Dec 2020)

Source: ECB. Notes: The figure shows the compression of a free-float measure (based on the ratio of bond holdings of price-sensitive investors to total bond supply, both in 10-year equivalents, as in Eser et al. 2019) induced over time by the successive vintages of the APP and the PEPP.

Strong portfolio rebalancing effects unleashed by negative rates

"Footprint" of policy rate cuts across maturity: standard rate cut vs. DFR cut in negative territory

bps

bps

Standard rate cut

DFR cut in negative territory

Source: Rostagno, Altavilla, Carboni, Lemke, Motto, Saint-Guilhem and Yiangou (2019). Notes: Term structure refers to OIS. The changes are normalized to a 10 bps decline of the OIS rate at the maturity where the measure exerts the maximum impact, namely 1-year for the standard rate cut and 5-years for the DFR cut