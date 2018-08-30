Isentric : 2018 Tax Transparency Report

ASX Limited (ASX) is Australia's leading exchange group and one of the 50 largest companies by market capitalisation listed in Australia. It was created as a national exchange in April 1987 after the amalgamation of Australia's six state-based stock exchanges. In July 2006, ASX merged with SFE orporation, which operated the major derivatives exchange in Australia.

ASX is ranked among the world's top 10 exchange groups measured by market capitalisation. As a fully integrated exchange group, ASX offers a suite of services including listings, trading, clearing and settlement across multiple asset classes - equities, fixed income, commodities, and energy. ASX has an expansive customer base including retail, institutional and corporate customers directly and through Australian and international intermediaries

Operations of ASX are licensed by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) and the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).

TaxTransparencyReport2018.pdf