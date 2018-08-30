Isentric : ASX Ltd Full-Year Media Release

• Strong financial result - statutory NPAT up 2.5% to $445.1m; underlying NPAT up 7.2% to $465.3m

• Growth in earnings per share for 6th year in a row - underlying EPS up 7.1% to 240.4c

• Solid core business performance and growth in initiatives driving shareholder returns - final dividend per share up 9.3% to 109.1c

• Investment in technology, risk management and operational infrastructure strengthening our foundations for continued resilience and future growth

ASXFY18ResultsMediaRelease.pdf