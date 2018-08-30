Isentric : ASX Ltd Full-Year Results Presentation

Strong underlying financial performance
• Revenue growth in all four businesses, highest growth since FY10
• NPAT and DPS increased for 5th year in a row
Focused strategy and culture
• Vision, Strategy, Execution framework utilised in business planning and remuneration structure
• Launched ASX's values and enhanced our risk framework
Stronger operations and technology
• Progressed rollout of Stronger Foundations program
• Well advanced on initiatives to deliver enhancements and enable a platform for the next stage of growth
Continuing to position ASX for future growth
• Financial services industry in a time of great change, expected to increase demand for ASX services
• Emerging long-term, strategic growth opportunities
ASX2018FullYearResultsPresentation.pdf
