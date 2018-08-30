Isentric : ASX Ltd Full-Year Results Presentation

Strong underlying financial performance

• Revenue growth in all four businesses, highest growth since FY10

• NPAT and DPS increased for 5th year in a row

Focused strategy and culture

• Vision, Strategy, Execution framework utilised in business planning and remuneration structure

• Launched ASX's values and enhanced our risk framework

Stronger operations and technology

• Progressed rollout of Stronger Foundations program

• Well advanced on initiatives to deliver enhancements and enable a platform for the next stage of growth

Continuing to position ASX for future growth

• Financial services industry in a time of great change, expected to increase demand for ASX services

• Emerging long-term, strategic growth opportunities

ASX2018FullYearResultsPresentation.pdf