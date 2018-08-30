Log in
Isentric : ASX Ltd Results Presentation and Speaker Notes

08/30/2018 | 03:57am CEST

ASX has delivered a strong operating performance. Revenue in all our four businesses grew. This continues a long line of revenue, EBITDA and NPAT increases. Today, you will also hear about the work we have done at ASX around strategy and culture, and the framework that has been rolled out and embraced across the firm. I'll discuss our updated vision and values, and what we've done to enhance our risk framework. Not only has it been a solid financial year, ASX has also delivered meaningful progress on our Stronger Foundations program, which I discussed at our 9-month update. We see this program giving ASX the opportunity to increase its resilience and to enable it to have a solid platform on which to build the growth of the next 5 to 10 years. We believe the financial services industry is in a period of great change, and many aspects of this change are being driven by forces that help increase demand for ASX's existing services. Additionally, ASX is investing in infrastructure that will support the products and services that will be valuable to our customers in the future. This sees a number of exciting strategic growth opportunities emerging. I will address these a bit later.

ASXResultsPresentationSpeakingNotes.pdf

Disclaimer

Isentric Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 01:56:05 UTC
